Celebrate Canadian Thanksgiving with a Gourmet Turkey To-Go Feast at Bab Al Qasr Hotel

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi, UAE: Bab Al Qasr Hotel brings the rich flavors of Canadian Thanksgiving to Abu Dhabi with a specially curated “Turkey to Go” offering at Rosemary Lounge. Ideal for those looking to celebrate the festive spirit at home, this culinary experience offers a convenient, stress-free way to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving feast with family and loved ones, complete with all the classic trimmings.



On October 14, celebrate with 24-hour Brine Roasted Turkey at the Rosemary Lounge, expertly infused with flavors and accompanied by an exquisite selection of indulgent sides. Each turkey is meticulously prepared to ensure maximum tenderness and rich flavor, capturing the essence of a traditional Thanksgiving feast.



Complementing this signature dish is a delightful array of delectable trimmings, including Butter-Glazed Brussels Sprouts, Oven-Roasted Vegetables, Roasted Potatoes, Apple & Chestnut Stuffing, Savory Gravy, and Classic Cranberry Sauce. This thoughtfully crafted menu promises to elevate your holiday celebration and create cherished memories with family and friends.



Guests are encouraged to place their orders 72 hours in advance to guarantee availability. This Thanksgiving feast provides the perfect opportunity to experience the joy of the holiday without the hassle of preparation.



MENAFN11102024003390011655ID1108769281