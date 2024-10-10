Jordan Denounces Israeli Bombing Of Gaza School Sheltering Refugees, Assault On UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Thursday strongly condemned Israel's shelling of a school sheltering displaced civilians in Gaza's Deir Al Balah area, resulting in the death and injury of dozens.

The ministry described the incident as a "blatant" violation of international law and an intensification of Israel's systematic targeting of civilians and shelters for the displaced, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry's spokesperson reiterated Jordan's unequivocal condemnation of Israel's ongoing breaches of international law, international humanitarian law, and the 1949 Geneva Conventions on the protection of civilians in Time of War.

The spokesperson stressed the lack of an international response sufficient to deter Israeli aggression, calling on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to urgently intervene to stop the attacks, ensure the protection of the Palestinian people, and hold Israel accountable for its actions.

The spokesperson also emphasised the need for immediate action to end the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe caused by the assault on Gaza.

Also on Thursday, Jordan strongly condemned the recent Israeli artillery fire in the Naqoura area of southern Lebanon, which struck a site belonging to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and resulted in injuries to two UN soldiers.

The Foreign Ministry described the incident as a serious violation of international law, humanitarian law, and UN Security Council Resolution 1701, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry's spokesperson denounced the Israeli assault on UN peacekeeping forces, underscoring the imperative of safeguarding their security and integrity.

The spokesperson stressed the necessity of respecting and supporting the UN mission aimed at maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The spokesperson reiterated Jordan's condemnation of Israel's actions in Lebanon, labelling them a clear violation of international law and a dangerous escalation that threatens to ignite a broader regional conflict.

He also reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for Lebanon's security, sovereignty, and the well-being of its people, calling for immediate international efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against Lebanon.

The spokesperson also wished the injured a speedy recovery.