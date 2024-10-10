Three Ways We Are Taking Climate Action For Long-Term Impact

(MENAFN- 3BL) By investing in our operations, innovating with our customers, and collaborating across the value chain, we can help move the needle on decarbonization in our and contribute to a more sustainable future for everyone.

Transitioning to a low-carbon requires us all to move beyond business as usual. But for many businesses, the challenge is answering: How do you translate climate commitments into actions that contribute to a cleaner, more resilient world?

At Climate Week NYC , senior leaders from business, and civil society gather to discuss how to accelerate decarbonization. Especially in hard-to-abate industries, businesses are looking for practical, scalable solutions that contribute to economy-wide decarbonization and create a path to growth.

At Dow, we believe we can decarbonize and create business value at the same time. We embrace our responsibility to help protect the climate by reducing global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while also supporting healthy watersheds and ecosystems. To help us reach these targets, we are taking climate action through investments, innovation and collaboration.

Our decarbonization roadmap includes investing in scalable, innovative technologies and processes that will reduce GHG emissions from our operations, increase production and contribute to decarbonizing our industry.

At our Fort Saskatchewan manufacturing site in Alberta, Canada, we are building the world's first net-zero-emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site with respect to Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions. The project will use emissions-reducing technology such as clean, circular hydrogen and carbon capture and storage to decarbonize approximately 20% of our global ethylene capacity while increasing our polyethylene capacity by 2 million metric tons annually.

This Path2Zero project is part of our plan to decarbonize our manufacturing facilities while growing capacity and delivering products with lower carbon footprints to meet customer demand. Already, we have reduced GHG emissions by 15% between 2005-2020. Today, our actions, including this Fort Saskatchewan investment, have us on track to reduce our net annual scopes 1 and 2 emissions an additional 5 million metric tons annually (~15%) by 2030 from our 2020 baseline.

The transition to a low-carbon economy is a game-changer. We know that we can't grow without decarbonizing, and we can't decarbonize without growing. By investing in our manufacturing operations, innovating with our customers, and collaborating across the value chain, we can help move the needle on decarbonization in our industry and contribute to a more sustainable future for everyone.

Andre Argenton, Chief Sustainability Officer, Vice President of Environment, Health and Safety (EH&S)