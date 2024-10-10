(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leveraging his expertise creating world-renowned customer experiences, Chapek partners with SCAN leadership to help shape a 'member-obsessed' culture

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCAN , a nonprofit healthcare organization that operates SCAN Plan , one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, announced that 98% of its membership is in 4.5 STAR rated plans. SCAN's star rating is among the top in California and the only plan in the state to have received a 4.5-STAR rating for seven of the past eight years and a 4-STAR+ rating for twelve consecutive years.* SCAN is also ranked second in California with a 90% member satisfaction rating**.SCAN also announced that Bob Chapek, former CEO of The Walt Disney Company, has accepted the role as a Senior Advisor to further deepen its commitment to customer experience.“I am honored to advise SCAN at this pivotal moment in its 47-year history,” said Chapek.“As someone witnessing the aging journey among my own friends and family, I look forward to using my background and knowledge to help SCAN build a legacy of exceptional member experiences.”“From becoming the nation's first Social HMO to introducing some of the industry's first Medicare Advantage plans for LGBTQ+ seniors, women, and Asian Americans, SCAN has pioneered transformative healthcare experiences for older adults,” said Dr. Sachin Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“While our 4.5-STAR rating places us amongst the top of California Medicare Advantage plans, our industry is in a time of renewal, and we can ill-afford to rest on our laurels. This is a pivotal moment for healthcare, and Bob Chapek has the expertise to help SCAN reach its goal of bringing a memorable experience to our members.”Jain and Chapek first met as board members for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Jain approached Chapek about taking an advisory role knowing that his three decades of experience at one of America's most customer focused companies“made him perfect to help SCAN create a member-obsessed culture that reimagines member engagement-focusing on innovation, advocacy, and strategic partnerships to deliver world-class personalized support and services,” said Jain.Before becoming CEO of Disney, Chapek had a 26-year career with the company focused on creating singular customer experiences. During his tenure as Chairman of Parks & Resorts, Disney Parks saw the largest investment and expansion in its sixty-year history, including the successful opening of Shanghai Disney Resort; nearly doubling the Disney Cruise Line fleet; introducing the most technologically advanced and immersive lands in the parks' history, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort; the growth of Marvel inspired attractions across the globe; and one of the most ambitious development projects at Disneyland Paris since the park first opened.SCAN heads into this year's Medicare Annual Enrollment Period with the wind at its back. In addition to its 4.5-STAR rating in California for 2025, SCAN's Arizona and Nevada plans each received 3.5 STARS-just two years after they became eligible to receive ratings. (New plans in Texas and New Mexico remain unrated while they build memberships or until becoming eligible to receive ratings.)Last year, SCAN led the industry in a successful challenge of its 2024 STAR ratings. As a result, 2024 STAR ratings for the entire industry were recalculated, a move that brought an estimated $1 billion in additional payments to health plans covering nearly 3.5 million beneficiaries.* 4.0 Star Rating or higher applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California from 2013-2025 except the SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO I-SNP), VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP), SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), and SCAN Connections at Home (HMO D-SNP) plans. 4.5 Star Rating or higher rating for seven of the past eight years applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California from 2018-2025 except the SCAN Healthy at Home (HMO I-SNP), VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP), SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), and SCAN Connections at Home (HMO D-SNP) plans. 4.5 Star Rating for 2025 applies to all plans offered by SCAN Health Plan in California except the VillageHealth (HMO-POS C-SNP), SCAN Connections (HMO D-SNP), and SCAN Connections at Home (HMO D-SNP) plans.Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.**According to the 2025 Medicare and You HandbookAbout SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group's Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 277,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. SCAN's care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

