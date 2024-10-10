Quoroom Merges With Investory.Io To Elevate Investment Management With Top-Notch Analytics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Quoroom completes a strategic M&A of Investory to deliver a unified management solution for angel syndicates, VC funds, and private companies.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quoroom , a London-based investment management platform, today announced the merger of Investory, a Vienna-based software for investor-startup communication. This merger combines the strengths of both platforms to create a more robust and unified solution for managing investments, portfolios, and fundraising.

The strategic M&A will address the challenges facing angel syndicates, VC funds, and private companies. With the new integrated platform, users can manage investor updates, cap tables, fundraising, and portfolio monitoring in one place.

The goal is to streamline investment operations and help users close deals faster while gaining better insights from their portfolio performance data. In the long term, the platform will help VCs and syndicates leverage this data to attract new limited partners (LPs).

“For investors and private companies, managing investments across different platforms can be inefficient,” said Ulyana Shtybel, CEO of Quoroom.“By merging with Investory, we're making investment management easier and more effective. Our users will now have everything they need-from fundraising to portfolio performance-all in one place.”

This merger simplifies the investment management process and positions Quoroom as a key player in the venture capital market, particularly in Europe. The platform will challenge Carta's status quo in the US by offering a comprehensive solution that improves fund management, portfolio tracking, and reporting.

Cristobal Alonso, Global CEO of Startup Wise Guys, emphasized the value of the merger:“By combining two innovative platforms, this deal creates a powerful tool for fund managers, investors, and startups. It will improve efficiency, portfolio monitoring, and the overall investment process.”

What this means for the market:

- Angel Syndicates & VC Funds: A single platform to manage SPVs, fundraising, LP reporting, and portfolios.

- Private Companies: A streamlined way to handle investor relations and cap table management, making it easier to attract new investors and close deals.

- The Industry: A new, comprehensive platform that sets a higher standard for investment management in Europe and beyond.

With support from notable investors like Startup Wise Guys, Howzat Partners, and Vtech AG, Quoroom is poised to continue innovating and delivering even more value to its users.

