Japan Media Services Produces Deepl Feature For BBC Storyworks' Beyond The Code Series

Japan Services produced a BBC StoryWorks feature on DeepL, highlighting AI translation and Panasonic Connect's innovation in Beyond the Code series.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Japan Media Services, a leader in high-quality video production based in Tokyo, proudly announces its role in producing the feature video for DeepL, the world's most accurate AI translation tool, as part of BBC StoryWorks' Beyond the Code branded content series.

Directed, shot, and edited by award-winning filmmaker Rionne McAvoy, the video showcases DeepL's revolutionary technology and its global impact in bridging language barriers.

The Beyond the Code series shines a spotlight on companies that are using cutting-edge technology to create real-world solutions, with DeepL's AI-powered translation tools as a key feature in this latest release.

Through stunning visuals and insightful storytelling, the Japan Media Services production brings to life DeepL's mission to foster global communication and understanding.

In addition to DeepL, Beyond the Code also features Panasonic Connect, a subsidiary of Panasonic, highlighting its role in driving innovation in smart connectivity solutions. This feature underscores the series' focus on companies leading technological advancements that transform industries and empower people worldwide.

Collaboration Between Global Leaders in Media and Technology

As the production company entrusted with bringing DeepL's story to the screen, Japan Media Services worked closely with BBC StoryWorks and DeepL to craft a narrative that highlights the transformative power of AI in global communication. Rionne McAvoy, known for his poignant documentary film work, skillfully captured the essence of DeepL's technology and the impact it is having on the world.

“We were thrilled to collaborate with BBC StoryWorks, DeepL, and Panasonic Connect on this exciting project, which aligns perfectly with our expertise in delivering powerful visual storytelling,” said Rionne McAvoy, lead filmmaker and editor of the DeepL feature.“Our goal was to illustrate how DeepL is not only a tool for translation but a bridge that connects people, cultures, and ideas across the globe.”

A Technological Leap in Human Understanding

The feature presents DeepL as more than just a translation service, but as a driver of global inclusion and understanding. Using state-of-the-art AI models, DeepL enables people to communicate effectively across languages, supporting businesses, governments, and individuals in an increasingly interconnected world.

Watch the Full Video Now

The DeepL feature, produced by Japan Media Services, is now available to watch on the BBC StoryWorks Beyond the Code series platform. To view the video and learn more about how DeepL and Panasonic Connect are shaping the future of AI-driven communication, visit BBC StoryWorks - DeepL Feature.

About Japan Media Services

Japan Media Services is a Tokyo-based video production company specializing in crafting high-quality visual content for international audiences. With a focus on documentary filmmaking, corporate videos, and branded content, the company delivers compelling narratives that engage viewers across diverse platforms. For more information, visit japanmediaservices .

