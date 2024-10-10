Jerry A. Guzzetta Releases His Book I Walked With Heroes Uniquely Portraying The Realities Of A War

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jerry A. Guzzetta releases his book“I Walked with Heroes”, a journey that takes us through the experiences of war witnessed first-hand by the author himself. This is a dedication to the brave who laid down their lives for the country in the battlefield, and their families.



The book is centered around the Vietnam war where the author, Jerry A. Guzzetta was stationed during the war. The author dives deep into the details of the conflict, his experiences their and how it affected him and others as soldiers, and their families. By highlighting the victories, losses, and negligence's and overall scenarios of the skirmishes, Guzzetta aims to bring in a different perspective to the war, contrary to the more glorified and celebrated version we see and know nowadays. Delve into the compelling storytelling masterpiece compiled by Jerry A. Guzzetta, and find yourself turning pages instantly!



About the Author:

Jerry A. Guzzetta is an outstanding author who began his journey in book writing 20 years back with his debut release,“INFLIGHT Magazine”. Since then, he never looked back and always looked to compel intriguing stories for readers all across. Coming from an Italian background, and a family that had military officers serving left, right, and center, he always had the thought of joining the military which he eventually did. He is a graduate of science degree in the Administration of Justice and Aviation, and fond of telling stories to people, which became his premier reason to venture into storytelling. The book I Walked with Heroes is based on his experiences during the war in Vietnam, and a tribute to the American heroes of the war.



For more information about the book, order details, and updates, please visit:



Follow Jerry A. Guzzetta on social media for more Updates:

Jerry A. Guzzetta

Authors Book Publishing

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.