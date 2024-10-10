Ibovespa Rises Amid Global Uncertainties: Commodities And Key Players Drive Gains

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock index, Ibovespa, closed with a modest gain of 0.30%, reaching 130,351.36 points on Thursday, October 10, 2024.



This increase of 389.30 points came as a welcome relief after the previous day's significant losses. The market's performance stood in contrast to Wall Street, where major experienced declines.



Several factors contributed to the Ibovespa 's positive performance. The rise in commodity prices played a crucial role in supporting the index.



Oil prices surged by nearly 4% due to increased consumption in the United States ahead of Hurricane Milton. This development benefited oil companies listed on the Brazilian exchange.



Petrobras, Brazil's state-owned oil giant, saw its shares climb by 1.16%. Other oil-related companies also gained ground, with PRIO rising by 2.70%.



The mining sector contributed to the index's growth as well. Vale, a major player in the industry, closed 0.48% higher despite a drop in iron ore prices in China.







The positive sentiment extended to the banking sector, with most major banks ending the day in positive territory. Bradesco gained 0.54%, Itaú Unibanco rose by 0.55%, and Santander increased by 0.67%.

Brazilian Market Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

However, Banco do Brasil bucked the trend with a slight decline of 0.87%. Retailers also performed well, with Lojas Renner leading the pack with a 2.61% increase.



This sector's performance came as a surprise to some analysts who had expected higher interest rates to deter investors from retail stocks.



The day was not without its challenges, however. The release of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation rising slightly above market expectations.



This news created a cautious atmosphere in global markets and contributed to the declines seen on Wall Street. In the currency market, the U.S. dollar showed a marginal decrease against the Brazilian real, falling by 0.02% to R$ 5.58.



This slight dip provided some relief after three consecutive days of gains for the American currency. The Brazilian retail sector faced some headwinds, with data showing a 0.3% decline in retail sales volume for August.



Economists noted that while the overall trend remains positive compared to the previous year, a moderation in consumer spending is becoming evident.



As the week draws to a close, investors will be closely watching the release of the U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) data. This economic indicator has the potential to further influence market sentiment and trading decisions in the coming days.



Ibovespa's ability to post gains in the face of global uncertainties and mixed economic data demonstrates the resilience of the Brazilian market.

