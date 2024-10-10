Egypt, Eritrea, And Somalia Forge Alliance: A New Chapter In Horn Of Africa Politics

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Leaders from Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia have joined forces in a strategic summit held in Asmara, Eritrea. This meeting marks a significant shift in regional dynamics as the three nations solidify their alliance.



The summit comes on the heels of Ethiopia's controversial deal with breakaway Somaliland, which has stirred tensions in the area. The tripartite talks focused on strengthening ties between the countries and addressing regional security concerns.



Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki, and Somalia's President Hassan Mohamud met to discuss their shared interests. Their alliance aims to counter Ethiopia's growing influence in the Horn of Africa.



Ethiopia's recent agreement with Somaliland has caused a stir in the region. The deal would grant landlocked Ethiopia access to a Red Sea port, a move that has angered Somalia.



Somali authorities view this as a violation of their sovereignty, as they consider Somaliland part of their territory. Egypt has been actively supporting Somalia in its standoff with Ethiopia.







Cairo has been shipping heavy military equipment to Somalia and plans to deploy troops there. This military cooperation comes as Somalia works to rebuild its army after years of civil war and insurgency.

Shifting Alliances in the Horn of Africa

The alliance between Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia is not without context. Egypt and Ethiopia have been at odds for years over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) project.



Egypt fears the dam will reduce its share of Nile waters, crucial for its agriculture and economy. Eritrea's involvement in this alliance is noteworthy, given its complex history with Ethiopia.



The two countries had recently improved relations, but tensions have resurfaced. Ethiopia now appears to be aligning itself with Ethiopia's regional rivals. This new alliance could significantly impact the balance of power in the Horn of Africa .



Ethiopia may find itself increasingly isolated diplomatically and facing pressure on multiple fronts. The country might need to reassess its foreign policy and seek new allies to maintain its position.



While Egypt enjoys support from the Arab League, Ethiopia's backing is less clear. Potential allies for Ethiopia could include the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and China. These countries have economic interests in the region and could play mediating roles.



The African Union might also step in to mediate between the conflicting parties. Its involvement could help ease tensions and promote dialogue among the nations involved. However, the effectiveness of such mediation remains to be seen.



As these events unfold, the Horn of Africa faces a period of uncertainty and potential instability. The actions of Egypt, Eritrea, and Somalia will likely shape regional politics for years to come.



Their alliance challenges Ethiopia's ambitions and could lead to a reshaping of power dynamics in this strategically important area. The international community watches closely as these developments unfold.



The outcome of this regional power struggle could have far-reaching implications for trade, security, and diplomacy in the Horn of Africa and beyond. Only time will tell how this new alliance will impact the future of the region.

