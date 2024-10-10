JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Delinian On Their Sale Of IMN To Informa

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinian, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has sold IMN to Informa on September 4, 2024.

Founded in 1994, IMN is a leading North American events business which leverages deep customer relationships and unmatched knowledge to create must-attend events for senior level decision makers that facilitate deal flow, knowledge transfer and connections to best deliver ROI to the Real Estate ecosystem.

Informa, a leading international events, digital services and academic research group, will be the new home for IMN. The of

IMN complements Informa's existing events portfolio.

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, events, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, and Sydney, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit

.

Contact: Kelsey

Kovachik, Vice President of Marketing

+1 212 754 0710 | [email protected]

| /

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED