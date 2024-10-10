ALLEN MEDIA GROUP's 'THE GRIO' PRESENTS AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

theGrio presents an exclusive interview with by April Ryan, White House Correspondent and Washington Bureau Chief for theGrio. Ryan conducted an on-the-ground interview with President Biden in Milwaukee at the Department of Public Works on Oct. 8, 2024

Allen Group's digital media theGrio is a digital, video-centric news community and is the largest Black newsroom in America devoted to satisfying the need to stay connected.

SPECIAL INTERVIEW WITH PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN To Be Released in Two Parts on theGrio Friday, Oct 11 at 2:30pm ET/11:30am PT and Sunday, Oct 13 at 8am ET/5am PT

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Allen Media Group (AMG) digital media platform theGrio ( ), proudly announces an exclusive interview with President Joe Biden by April Ryan, White House Correspondent and Washington Bureau Chief for theGrio. Ryan traveled on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, to conduct an on-the-ground interview with President Biden in Milwaukee at the Department of Public Works.

The conversation focused on President Biden's upcoming trip to Angola, reflections on his contributions to the Black agenda, and his perspective on having Vice President Kamala Harris as a governing partner. President Biden also explained his push to complete lead pipe removal across the nation. This effort has been championed by various agencies in the Biden administration and is part of his administration's Black agenda.

“We hope that viewers will watch the President Biden interview on theGrio and get more information about what's at stake in the upcoming presidential election,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.

President Biden speaks with April Ryan about the misinformation around hurricane recovery



About TheGrio

TheGrio is a digital, video-centric news community devoted to giving voice to trusted figures on the front lines who inspire us every day, and to bringing fresh perspectives that buck convention because there's more than one way to be Black. We are the largest Black newsroom in America devoted to satisfying the need to stay connected. We believe a well-informed community best determines its own interests. And so, theGrio's editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a pronounced impact on a Black global audience. We unabashedly explore culture and entertainment, health and lifestyle, politics and policy, business and empowerment, food and fitness, science and climate, tech and innovation, and everything that matters to the Black community. Recently nominated for 3 NAACP Image Awards, theGrio has also been recently honored with several other awards, including 2 Silver Signal Awards, a Gold Lovie Award, and a Shorty Impact Award for Best Podcast. These honors highlight the platform's dedication to delivering exceptional content that resonates with a diverse audience. In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, which features aggregated and original video packages, news articles, and opinion pieces on breaking news, politics, health, business, and entertainment. The digital platform focuses on curating exciting digital content and has over 100 million annual visitors. TheGrio Television Network is available nationwide via Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, Cox, DISH, Sling, Verizon Fios, DirecTV, and DirecTV Stream via mobile apps Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and AppleTV.

