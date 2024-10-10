Egypt’S Inflation Hits 26.4%: Food Prices Soar Amid Economic Reforms

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Egypt's continues to grapple with persistent inflation, as recent data reveals a concerning trend. The country's headline inflation rate climbed to 26.4% in September 2024, up from 26.2% in August.



This increase marks the second consecutive month of rising inflation, following a period of gradual decline. The Egyptian government's statistics agency, CAPMAS, released these figures, shedding light on the ongoing economic challenges.



Food prices have been hit particularly hard, rising by 2.6% in September alone. Compared to the previous year, food costs have surged by a staggering 27.7%.



Several factors have contributed to this inflationary pressure. The government implemented fuel price hikes of 10-15% in late July.



Metro ticket prices jumped by 25–33% at the start of August. Electricity tariffs also saw a significant increase of 21-31% in August and September.







These price hikes reflect the government's efforts to reduce subsidies and align with International Monetary Fund (IMF ) requirements.

Egypt's Inflation Battle and IMF Reforms

Egypt signed an $8 billion financial support package with the IMF in March 2024. This agreement mandated various economic reforms, including currency devaluation and subsidy reductions.



Despite the headline inflation increase, core inflation showed a slight improvement. Core inflation, which excludes volatile items like fuel and some food products, decreased to 25% from 25.1% in August.



This minor reduction offers a glimmer of hope amidst the overall inflationary trend. However, the discrepancy between official figures and independent assessments raises questions about transparency.



While the government reported a 25.6% inflation rate in July, independent economists estimated it to be much higher. Professor Steve Hanki of Johns Hopkins University suggested an annual inflation rate of 66%.



The Egyptian central bank has maintained a tight monetary policy to combat inflation. The overnight borrowing rate stands at 27.25%, turning the real interest rate positive for the first time since January 2022.



This move aims to attract investment and stabilize the currency. Looking ahead, economists hold varying views on Egypt's inflatio trajectory.



Some anticipate a gradual decline through the end of 2024, despite recent price increases. Others argue that official figures may not fully capture the reality of price pressures faced by consumers.



For the average Egyptian, these economic challenges translate to a higher cost of living. The government's subsidy reductions, including on staples like bread, have hit low-income households particularly hard.



In short, this situation underscores the need for solutions that promote economic growth and prosperity for all citizens.

