84% Of Newly Elected J&K Mlas Are Crorepatis

Over the past decade, the average declared wealth of MLAs has more than doubled, increasing from Rs 4.56 crore in 2014. Notably, President of Jammu and Kashmir, Tariq Hamid Karra, and BJP leader Devender Rana are among the wealthiest MLAs, with personal assets exceeding Rs100 crore.

The ADR data reveals that out of the 90 newly elected MLAs, 76 have declared assets worth over Rs1 crore. In contrast, in 2014, 75% (65 of 87) of the legislators were crorepatis. Karra, who represents the Central Shalteng constituency, tops the list with assets worth Rs148 crore, followed by BJP's Devender Rana from Nagrota with Rs126 crore. National Conference (NC) MLA Mushtaq Ahmad Guroo, representing Chanapora, ranks third with assets totaling Rs 94 crore.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party's Mehraj Malik is the poorest legislator in the newly elected assembly, with assets of just Rs 29,070. He is the first MLA from the AAP in Jammu and Kashmir. NC's Javaid Ahmad Mirchal, representing Karnah, is the second poorest with Rs 3 lakh, while Kokernag MLA Zafar Ali Khatana, also from NC, has a net worth of Rs 34 lakh.

The average wealth of the six Congress MLAs is over Rs 30 crore, while the 29 BJP MLAs have an average net worth of Rs14.55 crore. NC's 42 MLAs have an average of Rs 8.47 crore, the three PDP MLAs average Rs 4.25 crore, and the seven Independents have around Rs 5 crore in assets.

According to ADR's findings, 88% of NC MLAs (37 out of 42) are crorepatis, while 86% of BJP MLAs (25 out of 29) hold assets worth crores. All six Congress MLAs, as well as the lone MLAs from CPI(M) and People's Conference, declared assets exceeding Rs 1 crore.

In terms of asset brackets, 23 MLAs possess assets exceeding Rs 10 crore, while 26 have assets between Rs 5 crore and Rs10 crore. The majority of MLAs, 27 in total, have declared assets ranging from Rs1 crore to Rs 5 crore, and 14 legislators reported having less than Rs 1 crore.

