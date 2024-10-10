China Became Leader In Current Patents For Inventions
China has become the world's leader in the number of scientific
and technological publications and in terms of valid domestic
patents, Azernews reports.
According to the Roscongress study, all this, together with
investments and personnel development, lays the foundations for its
transformation into a leading scientific and technical
superpower.
It is noted that during the period 1996-2020, China increased
investments in research and development by 3,299 percent.
In particular, China accounts for 48 percent of the world's most
cited research in advanced aircraft engines, including hypersonic
ones.
