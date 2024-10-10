عربي


China Became Leader In Current Patents For Inventions


10/10/2024 3:11:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China has become the world's leader in the number of scientific and technological publications and in terms of valid domestic patents, Azernews reports.

According to the Roscongress study, all this, together with investments and personnel development, lays the foundations for its transformation into a leading scientific and technical superpower.

It is noted that during the period 1996-2020, China increased investments in research and development by 3,299 percent.

In particular, China accounts for 48 percent of the world's most cited research in advanced aircraft engines, including hypersonic ones.

AzerNews

