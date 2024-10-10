Norway To Earmark Over $90M To Increase Arms Production For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway's has announced it will allocate NOK 967 million (over $90 million) for new measures to increase the Norwegian defense industry's production capacity.

The government said this in a press release , Ukrinform reports.

"The security situation has created a significant and urgent need for defense materiel in Ukraine, among our allies, and domestically. The roadmap is a comprehensive plan to help increase production capacity in the Norwegian defense industry. With this, we are taking responsibility for contributing to meeting the needs of Ukraine, our nation, and our allies," Minister of Defense Bjorn Arild Gram said.

He added that Ukraine depends on access to air defense systems, missiles, artillery shells, and other defense materiel to continue its fight.

"Both our industry and government have done much to boost production in Norway, but this remains a complex and long-term challenge for all our allies. With this roadmap, we are taking responsibility for enhancing both Norwegian and allied capacity to support Ukraine in their resistance against aggression," the minister said.

According to the press release, the funding will go to support small and medium-sized Norwegian companies that supply Ukrainian forces, a new rocket motor production line, the development of hexamine production for explosives in Norway, and a feasibility study for a new explosives production facility.