Russian Air Strike In Kharkiv Region: Five Wounded Family With 3 Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The five wounded after today's hostile attack on the village of Cherkaska Lozova in Kharkiv region are a family with three children: a two-year-old girl and two boys aged 6 and 15. An investigation has been launched.

This was reported in Telegram by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“A family suffered as a result of an enemy strike on the village of Cherkaska Lozova: prosecutors recorded the consequences of the air attack... A 45-year-old man and his 38-year-old wife were injured. Three of their children - a two-year-old girl and two boys aged 6 and 15 - suffered an acute stress reaction,” the statement said.

Under the procedural supervision of the Derhachiv District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region , a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, at approximately 15:25, an enemy aircraft munition hit an open area, damaging private households.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all possible and appropriate measures to document war crimes committed by Russian servicemen.

As reported, on the afternoon of October 10, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the Kharkiv district, at least five people were wounded.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of Russian army launching guided aerial bombs.