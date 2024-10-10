(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The new vibrant light show will be on display every evening Nov. 22 to New Years Eve

DENVER, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VISIT DENVER has announced a series of holiday and Denver-themed drone shows will take over the skies for 40 nights starting Nov. 22. The drone show will add to the already robust offerings that residents and visitors to Denver can enjoy this holiday season including the Mile High Tree, Denver Christkindlemarket, Blossom of Light and more. To stay up to date as events are added to the holidays in Denver, visit the

Mile High Holidays website

and visit hotel deals

for promotions to take advantage of the being in the middle of the holiday magic this season.



New Nightly Drone Spectacular Will Radiate Holiday Spirit through The Mile High City this Season

Continue Reading

NEW! Mile High Holiday's Nightly Drone Spectacular

Nov. 22-Dec. 31, 2024, Visible throughout Downtown Denver

VISIT DENVER is thrilled to introduce a nightly holiday performance for all to enjoy. Starting Friday, Nov. 22 and continuing for 40 nights through New Years Eve, over 400 drones will take over Denver's skyline with dynamic holiday displays and performances. The show will extend 500 feet in the air and 400 feet wide and last for 15 minutes with a variety of animated scenes built specifically for Denver by

Brightflights Drone Shows. Viewers might see the iconic Blue Bear as well scenes depicting Denver's favorite winter moments including Stock Show, mountain activities and animations paying homage to our professional sports teams. Thanks to a partnership with MSU Denver and the use of their spaces, the show will be visible throughout downtown Denver and especially great from rooftop bars and restaurants with a holiday cocktail in hand. The displays will take to the sky nightly at 7 p.m. with special shows Monday, December 2 prior to the Bronco's Monday Night Football Game; Wednesday, December 25 prior to the Denver Nuggets Basketball Game, and Tuesday, December 31, prior to the Colorado Avalanche Hockey Game.

Additional Holiday Favorites

Mile High Tree Presented by Xcel Energy and Xfinity

Nov. 22-Dec. 31, 2024, Civic Center Park

The aptly named Mile High Tree Presented by Xcel Energy & Xfinity is

a seven-story 110-foot-tall piece of immersive art. The 39-foot diameter conical structure is 10 feet higher than the tallest Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in history and contains 60,000 LED lights to create its signature programming. The tree features nightly free public light shows choreographed to multicultural holiday music and can accommodate up to 140 guests at a time for an immersive viewing experience within the tree. The Mile High Tree

was created by ILMEX Illumination, a globally renowned decorative lighting production company in Spain. Madrid-based Brut Deluxe handled the lighting design using pixel-mapping technology. All are invited to the annual

tree lighting ceremony

at

5:15 p.m.

on

Nov. 22, 2024 and a special

ball drop-style countdown at

9 p.m.

and

midnight

on New Year's Eve.

Denver Christkindlemarket

Nov. 22-Dec. 23, 2024, Civic Center Park

Denver's Christkindlemarket temporarily transports guests to a Bavarian holiday as they stroll through a European village decorated for the holiday season and shop for finely crafted artisan gifts and treats at charming wooden huts. Taste buds are invited to the experience with Glühwein (mulled spiced wine), German Biers and hot chocolate, Bavarian-style pretzels, fresh smoked salmon, Knödel, Goulasch, Nürnberger Sausages, pastries, caramels and European chocolates. Conveniently located right next to the holiday tree!

Denver is home to many festive holiday markets.

The Cherry Creek Holiday Market , located at Cherry Creek North in the Fillmore Plaza, will have over 50 local artisan vendors, live music and festive drinks and decor. The Urban Holiday Market

at Denever Union Station will offer a selection of one-of-a-kind seasonal items, high-quality handcrafted goods, fabulous holiday gift ideas, delicious specialty foods, home décor and unique holiday gifts. The Dairy Block is hosting the Mistletoe Market

with an extensive line-up of festive events including a local makers market, Who-ligan entertainment, live music, winter art installations and more. Larimer Square will have its Holiday BAZAAR

where guests can enjoy shopping, light shows, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, Christmas carolers and festive holiday bar pop-ups. Lastly, RiNo has their It's a RiNo-Ful Life Holiday

Market featuring 30-plus local art vendors, enjoy live music and so much more!

Denver comes alive with its amazing light displays. Blossom of Lights at Denver Botanic Gardens' York Street location takes visitors on an immersive trail highlighting and accentuating their plants with luminous displays. The annual Grand Illumination

at Denver Union Station features live music, a visit from Santa and the lighting of their outdoor, 40-foot-tall Christmas tree that has over 7,000 holiday lights. Luminova Holidays

is returning to Elitch Gardens this year, where families can explore millions of dazzling lights, twinkling snowmen who never melt, a 300-foot-long candy cane tunnel, Old Saint Nick and his elves and so much more.

Denver's theatres are buzzing during the holidays with various dazzling productions. At Wolf Theatre, an essential to the holiday season, "A Christmas Carol" , will be performing starting Nov. 22, 2024. Buell Theatre is hosting "Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" starting Nov. 29, 2024. The Colorado Ballet is putting on "The Nutcracker"

at Ellie Caulkins Opera House starting Nov. 30, 2024. Fans of holiday shenanigans are invited to join Chevy Chase at Bellco Theatre on Dec. 11, 2024, for the 35th Anniversary screening of the film "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation",

followed by a live conversation and Q&A with the actor.

Be it enjoying a holiday classic performance, a stroll through twinkling lights, finding the perfect gift at one of the many markets or the experiencing the brand new holiday drone show, all are invited to enjoy this festive season in Denver.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 115 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER

is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 37.4 million visitors in 2023, generating $10.3 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver at VISIT DENVER

or Tourism Pays Denver . Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube

and LinkedIn .



Video of drone show performance, filmed from 54Thirty Rooftop at AC/Le Méridien. Credit: VISIT DENVER

With press or photo inquiries, please contact:

Taylor Shields, Director of PR & Communications

Caroline Campbell, PR & Communications Manager

Natalie St. Hilaire, PR & Communications

Coordinator

[email protected]

SOURCE VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED