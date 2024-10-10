Chris Bowers, Former SELC Senior Attorney, Joins Stacey Evans Law As Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Atlanta, Georgia – Stacey Evans Law announced today that they are welcoming Chris Bowers to the firm as a partner. Bowers is a seasoned environmental lawyer who has successfully represented plaintiffs in groundbreaking litigation against those responsible for environmental harm throughout the Southeast. On behalf of his client, Bowers most recently secured a comprehensive settlement with the City of Calhoun, Georgia, in September of this year in the heart of the nation's carpet industry, securing meaningful steps to remedy northwest Georgia 's water from years of widespread PFAS pollution.

“I am thrilled to be joining Stacey Evans Law,” said Bowers, who most recently served as Senior Attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC).“I have seen firsthand the harms inflicted to property and lives by failures to comply with our environmental laws, including harms from 'forever chemicals' and other mishandled pollutants. The gravity of the harms faced by those who had no part in creating or releasing these often highly dangerous chemicals to our air, soil and water will require experienced, compassionate legal counsel who will not back down from a fight to hold responsible parties accountable and secure justice for our clients. I couldn't be more proud to join the team at Stacey Evans Law, one of the premier environmental law firms in the Southeast.”

Bowers professional accomplishments over the past two decades include:



Represented both plaintiffs and defendants in environmental, product liability and toxic tort litigation, involving cumulative amounts in controversy exceeding $1 billion.

Lead counsel for plaintiff in the first two Federal environmental civil enforcement lawsuits in Georgia history involving PFAS contamination that have culminated in an enforceable federal court order, with the second awaiting entry by the Court as of the date of this writing.

Lead counsel in a civil enforcement lawsuit in Federal District Court against a coal-fired utility in North Carolina, brought on behalf of citizen environmental and social advocacy groups arising from contamination from the improper disposal of coal ash, culminating in a 2020 settlement in parallel proceedings requiring the excavation of nearly 12 million tons of this industrial waste to lined landfill disposal or beneficial reuse. Trial and appellate counsel for plaintiff in the first federal civil enforcement case to reach trial in the nation involving the disposal of coal ash at a retired coal-fired power plant in Virginia that was polluting the adjacent river with arsenic. Following enactment of a state law following that trial, the entirety of the unlined coal ash impoundments in the state were required to be excavated to lined landfill disposal.

The attorneys at Stacey Evans Law have a long, successful history of securing justice for vulnerable populations against those who think the rules don't apply to them-whether healthcare giants, media, or corporate polluters.

The firm was founded by Stacey Evans, an attorney with over 20 years of experience who also serves as the State Representative for District 57.

“Clean air and water are among our most fundamental rights as citizens,” said Evans.“When corporations trample those rights, Stacey Evans Law is ready to come to the defense of those who are impacted. Chris Bowers has the expertise and track record of success to take this important work to the next level.”

Email: ... Contact: Amy Morton

Website: Phone: 478-747-7450

Stacey Evans Law is a boutique law firm specializing in the hard, complex cases other firms aren't willing to touch. We are Georgia's smart, hardworking law firm that doesn't shy away from a fight. We have the legal tools and determination to help you win your case no matter the opponent. For help battling health care fraud or other forms of government fraud, or for representation in complex commercial litigation in Atlanta or Georgia statewide, Stacey Evans Law is the law firm to trust.

Stacey Evans Law

729 Piedmont Ave, NE Atlanta, GA 30308

478-747-7450

...

Contact : Amy Morton

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.