IBEX IT Business Experts Rebrands Certifiably Diverse To Nectariq

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IBEX IT Business Experts is excited to announce the rebranding of its award-winning Supplier Diversity Management System, Certifiably Diverse, to NectariQ. The new name reflects the platform's significantly enhanced capabilities including chatbot and sustainability, which has grown to serve all our client's needs, including the important work of diverse supplier management. NectariQ offers a robust and intelligent system that intuitively simplifies supplier management for businesses globally while maintaining IBEX's deep commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

NectariQ offers advanced AI-driven platform to help customers unlock real-time insights, optimize workflows, and make data-driven decisions.

"Our customers have integrated the platform so seamlessly into their operations that it has become essential for managing their entire supply base," said Tracey Grace, President & CEO of IBEX IT Business Experts. "Nectar IQ represents the next step in this evolution, offering a smarter, more efficient way to manage global suppliers, strategically track spending, and deliver new features that help our clients stay ahead of industry and regulatory requirements."

"Because of the time spent collaborating with IBEX, their leadership, the content of their work, and meeting all requirements and schedule milestones, they have secured a solid endorsement on behalf of the Space Systems Department.

Their impact and influence have been noteworthy."

-Tim Ezell, Former Acting Deputy Manager, NASA Space Systems Department

Expanded Features for Global Supplier Management

NectariQ's new features address growing client needs to track and report on Supplier ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) commitments, real-time spend reports with BI Bot insights along with providing annual impact reports that can be easily leveraged for board presentations and SEC reporting requirements. These reports offer a comprehensive view of the organization's supplier performance and contributions to sustainability goals.

User Friendly with New Supplier Intake & Tracking

Data Analytics for Customizable Supplier Spend Reporting

AI Stakeholder Reporting

Transparent Supplier Compliance Management

Accountability & Certification Management Holistic Supplier Document Management

With global operations spanning multiple continents, NectariQ now supports nine languages and enables compliance with new EU reporting standards, positioning us as the preferred solution for businesses navigating complex international regulations. These enhancements are part of IBEX's ongoing commitment to offer cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving challenges of global supplier management.

Adapting to an Evolving DE&I Conversation

As conversations around Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) continue to evolve, NectariQ reflects IBEX's ability to adapt while remaining steadfast in its focus on empowering small and diverse-owned businesses . The platform continues to foster innovation and drive economic impact by helping companies meet their supplier diversity goals.

"Our focus on small and diverse business utilization hasn't changed," added Grace. "NectariQ allows us to do even more by broadening the scope of supplier management while ensuring that businesses meet their diversity and ESG targets in ways that truly drive growth and innovation."

A Global Solution with Local Impact

As part of IBEX IT Business Experts, a recognized leader in IT solutions and staffing services, NectariQ benefits from IBEX's deep relationships and expertise in both federal government contracting and corporate supply chain management. Whether for small businesses, global corporations, or government agencies, NectariQ offers a best-in-class solution that intelligently transforms supplier management processes to increase efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and enhance supplier performance.

For more information on NectariQ and how it can help your business manage suppliers and meet reporting requirements, visit nectariqconnects or contact Ingrid James, [email protected]

About IBEX IT Business Experts

IBEX is an award-winning Professional Services firm specializing in Training, Consulting, and IT Solutions. Founded in 2012, IBEX is a certified Woman-Owned and Minority-Owned Small Business. IBEX works with government agencies and corporations including NASA, the US ARMY, the US Air Force, the Department of Defense, CDC, Cognizant, and Cox Communications to implement innovative technologies and training solutions. IBEX was named one of the fastest growing privately-owned companies in America by Inc. 5000 for four straight years, 2018-2021, and won the 2024 US Health and Human Services Woman Owned Small Business of the Year award. IBEX is committed to helping clients navigate complex IT and procurement challenges through expert solutions and cutting-edge software, such as the newly rebranded NectariQ platform.



