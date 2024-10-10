Foreign Ministry Condemns Israeli Shelling Targeted UNIFIL Forces In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 10 (Petra)-- The of Foreign and Expatriates condemned the Israeli shelling in the Naqoura area of southern Lebanon, which targeted the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) site and two UN soldiers.The ministry described the attack as a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, international law, and Security Council 1701.Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the official spokesperson for the Ministry, reaffirmed the Kingdom's rejection and condemnation of this Israeli attack on the UN peacekeeping forces. He also emphasized the need to protect the security and safety of the UN forces and to respect and support their role in promoting peace and stability in accordance with the Security Council's mandate.The Israeli aggression on Lebanon is a clear breach of international law and a dangerous escalation that is driving the region closer to the brink of a regional war, as Ambassador Al-Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's disapproval of the action.He emphasized the necessity of immediately initiating an international response to compel the stop of aggression against Lebanon, as well as Jordan's dedication to supporting Lebanon, its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its population. The injured were wished a swift recovery by Ambassador Al-Qudah.