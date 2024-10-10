Abstrakt Cloud Solutions Appears On Inc. 5000 List For The 2Nd Time, Alongside Parent Company Abstrakt Marketing Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ranks No. 1080 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Additionally, the parent company, Abstrakt Marketing Group, ranks No. 3808, marking its 10th appearance on this prestigious list. The Inc. 5000 ranking offers a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

This year, we're proud to see both Abstrakt Cloud Solutions and Abstrakt Marketing Group represented on the Inc. 5000. While Abstrakt Marketing Group celebrates a decade on the list, Abstrakt Cloud Solutions is honored to be recognized for the 2nd time, landing at No. 1080. As a leading provider of Salesforce consulting services and product solutions, we specialize in helping businesses new to the platform or those seeking expert guidance on maximizing its potential.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 showcases companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressures, rising capital costs, and ongoing hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is an impressive 1,637 percent. Collectively, the companies on this year's list have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, Abstrakt Cloud Solutions is dedicated to empowering businesses with tailored Salesforce solutions, integrations, and support. Abstrakt Cloud Solutions specializes in providing straightforward Salesforce consulting services and effective RevOps product solutions, leveraging their expertise and strategic partnerships with Salesforce, Gong, and Outreach. Whether a business is new to these platforms or seeking to optimize existing sales and operations processes, Abstrakt Cloud Solutions delivers customized support to meet your unique needs.

"We're thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row," says Chris Gooding, President of Abstrakt Cloud Solutions. "This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of our team at Abstrakt Cloud Solutions. We're committed to continuing our growth and helping businesses leverage Salesforce to its fullest potential. As we expand our capabilities and services, we look forward to driving even greater success for our clients and making an even bigger impact."

For the full list of the 2024 Inc 5000 winners, please visit page.

