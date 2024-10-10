Mobile Health Welcomes Isaac Greszes As General Manager Of Home Care, Bringing Decades Of Industry Expertise And Proven Leadership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Isaac Greszes' leadership and deep knowledge of home care and healthcare will drive compliance, innovation, and growth for Mobile Health's home care clients.

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile is proud to announce the addition of Isaac Greszes as the General Manager of Home Care. Isaac will be focused on the New York and national expansion. Isaac brings over a decade of leadership experience in the home care and healthcare sectors, including his most recent role at CareConnect, where he led strategic initiatives to drive national growth and expand and improve service offerings.

Isaac Greszes, Mobile Health General Manage - Home Care

At CareConnect, Isaac increased Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) by 80% in 2023 and led product strategies that contributed to a 25% ARR boost. His results-driven leadership and experience in scaling operations make him a valuable asset to Mobile Health's commitment to excellence in the home care industry. He has also held senior sales and leadership positions at Medflyt and Bolt Healthcare, bringing a deep understanding of the home care industry to Mobile Health.

"Isaac's appointment reinforces our dedication to providing top-tier occupational health services to the home care sector," said Todd Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Mobile Health. "His extensive experience and strategic vision will be invaluable as we look to serve the home care community more effectively."

Isaac will be pivotal in enhancing Mobile Health's offerings, working closely with clients to deliver innovative solutions that streamline compliance, reduce administrative burdens, and optimize workforce health. His data-driven approach and passion for advancing home care will make it faster and easier for clients to achieve and maintain compliance, and ensure their teams are supported with best-in-class occupational health services, all backed by Mobile Health's industry-leading technology.

For those interested in meeting Isaac, he will be attending HCP's 2024 Annual Home Care Management Conference & Exhibition that runs October 28-29, 2024 at the Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing, NY.

About Mobile Health

Since 1984, Mobile Health has been a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance, including meeting OSHA, DOH, and DOT regulations. Mobile Health also enables businesses to consolidate to one provider and works alongside businesses to build a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth .

Media Contact

James Anderson

Chief Growth Officer

[email protected]

11-25 44th Road, Long Island City, NY 11101

212-695-5122

mobilehealth

SOURCE Mobile Health

