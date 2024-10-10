VINCENT GELLE APPOINTED DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MOBILIZE financial SERVICES, RCI BANQUE'S COMMERCIAL BRAND

PRESS RELEASE

VINCENT GELLE APPOINTED DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MOBILIZE SERVICES, RCI BANQUE'S COMMERCIAL BRAND

Mobilize Financial Services announces the appointment of Vincent Gellé as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective October 4 th.

This appointment is part of the new organization sought by Martin Thomas to ensure that Mobilize Financial Services, the financial arm of the Renault Group brands, meets the challenges of the sector and strengthens its position as market leader.

Martin Thomas, CEO, Mobilize Financial Services:“Mobilize Financial Services is giving itself the means to write a new chapter in its development in a particularly demanding context. I'm delighted that Vincent Gellé, who has worked his way up through the Group in a variety of positions both in France and internationally, can continue to bring us his expertise in this new role.”





Born in 1978, Vincent Gellé graduated from ESSEC business school in 2000. He joined RCI Banque in 2001, holding a number of financial and commercial positions in France and abroad.

He began his career in the UK in 2001 with Renault Financial Services, before joining RCI Banque's head office in 2005 as Financial Controller. From 2008, Vincent Gellé successively held the positions of Administrative and Financial Director in South Korea, then Group Performance Control Director. In 2016, he continued his career in Japan with Nissan's Finance Department, then in Russia as Sales & Martketing Director of RN Bank.

He then joined Mobilize Financial Services headquarters in France, where he has held the role of VP, Accounting and Group Performance Control since August 2023. He is a member of the RCI Banque Executive Committee.