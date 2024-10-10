Renowned Hypnotherapist Dr. Steve G. Jones Brings Hollywood's Best-Kept Wealth Secret To The Public

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Steve G. Jones Introduces a Neuroscience-Based Method Aimed at Transforming Mindsets for Everyday Individuals

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Steve G. Jones, a world-renowned hypnotherapist known for his high-profile clients in Hollywood, has announced the release of his revolutionary neuroscience-based system, Total Money Magnetism . Using clinically proven techniques, Dr. Jones' system is designed to reprogram the brain to think, act, and perform like a millionaire, giving everyday individuals the tools they need to unlock their financial potential.









Dr. Steve G. Jones

"I've worked with actors, directors, and star athletes, helping them break through mental barriers to reach new heights of success," says Dr. Jones. "Now, I want to make that same transformative power available to everyone."

Dr. Jones' six-step method has already changed lives across the globe, helping individuals make life-changing financial gains in as little as one week. "In one case, a client of mine, Avi Valenstein, saw a $10,000 increase in commission sales within the first week of using my method," Jones explained. Hollywood's Elite pay $25,000 per session for this life changing system.

The Total Money Magnetism system is based on cutting-edge neuroscience and epigenetics, targeting specific areas of the brain responsible for wealth creation. According to Dr. Jones, the system works by "rewiring" the brain to eliminate negative thought patterns and activate the natural wealth-building capabilities we all possess.

Unlike other programs that require months of commitment, Total Money Magnetism promises fast results in just minutes a day , making it accessible to individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their current financial situation.

About Dr. Steve G. Jones

Dr. Steve G. Jones is an internationally recognized clinical hypnotherapist with a Doctorate in Education. He has been featured in Forbes, People magazines, and on major networks such as CNN, NBC, and CBS. He specializes in high-performance coaching for Hollywood celebrities, professional athletes, and top business executives.

Media Contact:

Josh Brodick

...

