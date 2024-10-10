Cloudfabrix To Demonstrate Genaiops-Driven Telco Service Assurance And Unified Network Observability At Gitex, Dubai, Oct 14-18Th 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CloudFabrix's Robotic Data Fabric delivers Fault, Performance Management, Operational Intelligence and Asset Insights for Next-Gen Telco and Enterprise Networks using GenAI

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudFabrix, the inventor of Robotic Data Automation Fabric and the leader in Gigaom AIOps Radar report for 3 consecutive years and Gigaom Cloud Observability Radar Report 2024 , will be launching it's GenAI-driven Telco Service Assurance and Service Delivery solution for next generation Telco Networks, in the MEA( Middle East and Africa) region.



The solution will be on display at Gitex Global - Focussed on Future Global AI Economy in our partner Cisco's booth H22-C20, at Dubai World Trade Center. Next Gen Telco Networks can now leverage GenAIOps (GenAI based AIOps) for Fault Management, Performance Management and Operational and Asset Insights, delivering faster service rollouts and service assurance.

Large Telco environments are complex and multi-domain across Campus, Datacenter, Optical, Mobility, and 5G RAN. Delivering and simplifying network operations, where the ability to meet demanding SLAs for user experience and performance and uptime, differentiates the leaders from the laggards. The key to success is to converge these domains around data and provide a single pane of glass with GenAI based workflow automation.

CloudFabrix's AI-driven Telco Service Assurance and Automation Solution , since its launch last year, is building on its momentum with multiple Tier1 Telco wins in North America, APAC and MEA region due to its differentiated capabilities.



Tier 1 Telco, in North America with Retail stores, 25 Datacenters and 10+ Campus sites was able to provide unified visibility and consolidation across datacenters and multi-vendor tools and equipment, while delivering operational excellence with service assurance and service delivery with CloudFabrix's solution. Another global Telco is using CloudFabrix's solution across its Managed Hosting and Managed Services business unit, across cross-domain tools to provide AIOps services. The following were some of the key outcomes for these customers -





Telco Service Assurance – CloudFabrix's Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF) delivered





Disparate data types and tools integration including data from Cisco Thousand Eyes and Accedian for AIOPs



Network health, Asset visibility and Insights across Telco domains



Single pane of glass across Campus, Datacenter and Retail Stores and X-domain event correlation, Root cause analysis, Incident Mgmt. and Predictive Insights



Performance Management across Mobility Domain Data Ingestion, transformation and enrichment ingesting bulkstats, SNMP traps, gNMI data types and KPI enabled dynamic baselining, cohort-based anomaly detection and predictive analytics at scale



Multi-tenant Managed Network Services





Customer specific health score cards, health trends and onboarding



Topology combining multi-vendor SD-WANs with Overlay and Underlay Config orchestration using Cisco BPA / NSO tools



Telemetry Pipelines for Splunk/Cisco CloudFabrix RDAF pipelines provide the choice and freedom for Telco customers to protect their Splunk investments and enable Telco service assurance as an application for Splunk. RDAF Campus analytics and Asset analytics are also available as Splunkbase apps and Splunk ITSI content packs as needed.

Macaw GenAI Assistant , launched last year at Cisco Live 2023, supports conversational queries for ITOps and NOCOps service desk complex workflows. CloudFabrix Telco service assurance and Network automation customers are using Macaw GenAI as a single pane of Ops for these use cases.

CloudFabrix Telco Service Assurance and Unified Network Observability solution will be on display at the Gitex, Dubai, Cisco booth from Oct 14-18th

Supporting Quotes

"Following the success in North America, we are thrilled to be launching our Telco Service Assurance and Unified Network Observability solutions in the MEA region", said Shailesh Manjrekar , CloudFabrix's CMO. "We are exhibiting the solution with our closest partner, Cisco / Splunk at booth H22-C20 and are excited to be talking to customers, partners and GSI's in the region"

Resources:



Telecom Talks - Pioneering the Future of Telecom

CloudFabrix + Splunk - Better Together

Forbes: Telemetry Pipelines Forbes - Data is still the King when it comes to GenAI

About CloudFabrixTM

CloudFabrix is the leading Data-centric AIOps Platform vendor and the inventor of Robotic Data Automation Fabric (RDAF). RDAF delivers integrated, enriched and actionable data telemetry pipelines to operational and analytical systems. RDAF unifies Observability, AIOps, and Automation for Operational Systems and enriches analytical systems. CloudFabrix empowers Business and IT leaders with AI-powered actionable intelligence to make faster and better decisions and accelerate IT planning and Autonomous operations. For more information, visit cloudfabrix

Media Contact:

Shailesh Manjrekar

4084214214

[email protected]

SOURCE CloudFabrix

