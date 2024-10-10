Storageblue Announces Opening Of Their New Self-Storage Facility In Newark, New Jersey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StorageBlue , the most dominant self-storage company in North Jersey and the brainchild of E! Entertainment Television Founder Alan Mruvka, today announced the grand opening of their new self-storage facility, StorageBlue Newark, located in and serving the city of Newark and Harrison, NJ.The Class A facility is strategically located in the Ironbound section of Newark at 425 Ferry St. and offers 100,000 plus square feet of climate-controlled self-storage space, with units ranging from 2'x4' to 20'x20'. The facility sits on one of the heaviest trafficked main streets in Newark where 50,000 plus vehicles pass by daily.“New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the country and Newark is the most densely populated city in New Jersey and the Ironbound section is in the most densely populated area in Newark, so we are here to provide self-storage to the underserved great City of Newark,” said StorageBlue Founder CEO and native of New Jersey Alan Mruvka.StorageBlue continues to disrupt the industry with their one-of-a-kind“Free Pick-Up” and their“lowest price guarantee”. StorageBlue also offers free WiFi, the largest selection of packing supplies in the industry (including boxes, locks, and furniture covers for sale), and a best-in-class, friendly & knowledgeable staff. The facility is equipped with StorageBlue's high-tech security system, including AI-enabled cameras and sensors that provide a state-of-the-art security and monitoring platform.StorageBlue Newark is now open for business, and customers can calculate their storage size needs, see pictures, make a free reservation, or rent a unit by visiting storageblue or calling (781)-STORAGE.About StorageBlueBased in North NJ, StorageBlue is the most dominant self-storage company in North Jersey serving the New York/ New Jersey Metropolitan Area, and is the brainchild of E! Entertainment Television Founder Alan Mruvka. StorageBlue is one of the fastest-growing self-storage companies in the US, with facilities located primarily in North Jersey in high-density, urban markets. With a focus on exceptional customer service and upgraded security features, StorageBlue continues to disrupt the industry by providing both“Free Pick-Up” and their“Lowest price guarantee”.

