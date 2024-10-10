Keeper Security Showcases Cybersecurity Partnership With Williams Racing At The F1 United States Grand Prix

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fans are invited to the Williams Racing Fan Zone presented by Kraken, which will feature a variety of free, interactive activities, including Keeper's Spin Cam

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, is inviting race fans to the Williams Racing Fan Zone presented by Kraken, during the week of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The fan zone offers a variety of complimentary entertainment and activities designed to bring guests closer to the action and excitement of Williams Racing. Fans of the storied Formula 1 team can experience the Keeper Security Spin Cam – taking home their own 360 video as a memento – and receive an exclusive offer on Keeper Password Manager.

Source: Keeper Security

Continue Reading

Visitors will also be treated to driver and team personnel appearances, an up-close look at the 2024 season show car, iconic F1 cars from the Williams Racing heritage collection, racing simulators, sponsor pop-ups, a merchandise shop and more.

Location:

800 Congress Ave., Austin, TX 78701

Dates:

October 14-20, 2024

Hours (subject to change):

Monday - Wednesday from 11:00 am - 8:00 pm, Thursday - Saturday from 10:00 am - 9:00 pm and Sunday from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

"We're excited to showcase Keeper's partnership with Williams Racing at the United States Grand Prix," said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security. "In the world's most technologically advanced sport, cybersecurity plays a pivotal role in protecting data and ensuring a competitive advantage. As the Official Cybersecurity Partner of Williams Racing, Keeper is proud to support the team with its award-winning cybersecurity software."

Keeper joined forces as a partner of Williams Racing in April 2024 to drive cybersecurity both on and off the track. Trusted by thousands of businesses and millions of individuals globally for its zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software, Keeper's branding can be seen on the driver overalls and the FW46 piloted by Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto in the current F1 season and beyond. Race fans can also see the Keeper brand displayed across the garage, trucks and screens used by the team and drivers.

Keeper

provides a full suite of award-winning consumer and business offerings in password, passkey, secrets and privileged connection management, as well as key differentiators that set the company apart from its competitors, including dark web monitoring and secure file storage. Keeper's business solutions scale to organizations of all sizes, from small home offices to multinational enterprises and government agencies.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming how people secure their passwords, passkeys and confidential information against growing online threats. Forgot your password? That'll never happen again with Keeper's easy-to-use password manager that saves you time, increases your security and streamlines your online experience. Built with end-to-end encryption and zero-knowledge architecture, Keeper protects you and your family on every device. Keeper is trusted by millions of people globally with more than 300,000 5-star reviews in the app stores, and is recognized by publications including PCMag and U.S. News & World Report as the leader for password management, secure sharing and encrypted messaging.

Learn more: KeeperSecurity

Follow Keeper: Facebook Instagram LinkedIn X YouTube TikTok

Media Contact

Christian Morley

Lumina Communications for Keeper Security

[email protected]



SOURCE Keeper Security

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED