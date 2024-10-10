The Luxury Exchange Announces October Trunk Show To Benefit Ronald Mcdonald House Charities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Luxury Exchange , Portland's premier destination for pre-owned luxury items, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Trunk Show on October 11, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This exclusive event will showcase a curated selection of luxury items and support a heartfelt cause, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).Beth and Adam Anundi, co-owners of The Luxury Exchange, expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are excited to host this Trunk Show not only to bring our community together over beautiful, luxury pieces but also to support an organization as impactful as RMHC. It's a chance for all of us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of families facing medical crises."This special evening will allow attendees to explore an exquisite collection of luxury goods, including rare finds and exclusive designer wear. Guests will enjoy a sophisticated shopping experience while contributing to a worthy cause.Nonnie George, Director of Events and Engagement at RMHC added, "Partnerships like these are vital for our mission at Ronald McDonald House Charities. We're thankful to The Luxury Exchange and its patrons for their support. Events like the Trunk Show provide funding that helps us offer a home away from home for families during challenging times."The community is encouraged to join this unique event at The Luxury Exchange in the heart of Portland. It's an opportunity to enjoy an evening of luxury shopping while supporting the services provided by Ronald McDonald House Charities.For more information about the Trunk Show, please visit or contact The Luxury Exchange at (503) 930-5682.###About The Luxury ExchangeThe Luxury Exchange is Portland's leading boutique for authentic, pre-loved luxury items and accessories. It offers an unparalleled selection that caters to discerning customers seeking exceptional designs and quality.About Ronald McDonald House CharitiesRonald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. RMHC provides access to medical care, a home away from home, and a community of support for seriously ill or injured children and their families. Last year the local Oregon and SW Washington chapter provided over 22,783 free night stays, saving families $5.7 million dollars, enabling parents to focus on what matters most - their child. For more information, please visit RMHC.

