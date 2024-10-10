US RADIOLOGY SPECIALISTS LAUNCHES NEXT PHASE OF ITS TECHNOLOGIST ADVANCEMENT ACADEMY WITH EXPANSION INTO MAMMOGRAPHY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The TAA program offers career growth opportunities for both current employees and new hires while enhancing patient access to diagnostic imaging by addressing technologist shortages.

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Radiology Specialists, Inc., one of the nation's premier providers of diagnostic imaging services, is proud to celebrate the continued success of its Technologist Advancement Academy (TAA) program and to announce expansion of the program into mammography . The TAA program provides specialized training and career pathways for technologists across all US Radiology partner companies in multiple imaging modalities, including MRI, CT, and now mammography. In addition to employee development, this program also addresses the critical shortage of imaging technologists nationwide that impacts the ability of patients to get a timely appointment for their diagnostic imaging needs.

Key Achievements:



19 ARRT-registered technologists have graduated from the program, strengthening our enterprise-wide network.



27 technologists are currently pursuing MRI and CT registries, reflecting the increasing demand for skilled professionals in radiology.

The mammography TAA program was recently launched in partnership with Mammography Educators, an industry-leading provider of training, consulting and education for mammography technologists, creating more opportunities for career advancement and meeting the growing needs of our patients and imaging centers.

"The Technologist Advancement Academy has generated a number of proud moments as a leader at US Radiology as we've watched the program graduates grow into skilled MRI and CT technologists," said Dan Balentine, Division President Outpatient Imaging Services. "It's been incredibly rewarding to see our seasoned technologists dedicate themselves to training their teammates, supporting the evolution of our program, and how this positively impacts the care we are privileged to provide within our communities."

"As an HR leader, I'm thrilled to see the expansion of the Technologist Advancement Academy program and the positive impact it's having in South Jersey," said Kanika Kapoor, Senior Human Resource Director for South Jersey Radiology Associates, a US Radiology partner company. "This program not only enhances our employees' career growth, but also strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for convenient, high-quality diagnostic imaging outside of the hospital environment. This commitment to invest in our employees aligns perfectly with our focus on fostering a supportive and development-driven work environment."

The future of the TAA program is bright as the company continuously evaluates and enhances the program, as demonstrated by the recent expansion into mammography. US Radiology's commitment to providing exceptional learning and development opportunities ensures that team members have the resources to grow professionally and drive the continued success of the company. For more information about careers as a technologist within US Radiology, please visit

About US Radiology Specialists

US Radiology is one of the country's premier providers of diagnostic imaging services. With over 5,000 team members and more than 175 outpatient imaging centers across 13 states, our team conducts more than 8 million studies annually. Our partnership of leading

subspecialized radiology groups, high-quality imaging centers, and joint ventures with top health systems is built around a commitment to best-in-class clinical excellence, operations, infrastructure, and state-of-the-art technology.

Media Contact

Chris Core

[email protected]

SOURCE US Radiology Specialists

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED