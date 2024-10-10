Ministry Of Finance Participates In Gitex Global 2024 With Innovative Projects Supporting National Economic Growth

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Showcasing Ministry's achievements in developing services through digital transformation

Introducing a suite of digital projects and the latest AI-driven initiatives aimed at transforming the sector

Hosting specialised dialogue sessions to explore a variety of its strategic projects Younis Haji Al Khouri: Achieving comprehensive digital transformation in financial management a cornerstone for supporting sustainable economic growth

Dubai, October 10, 2024

The of Finance is all set to participate in GITEX Global 2024, taking place from October 14 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

During the five-day event, the Ministry will showcase its achievements in service development in addition to a suite of digital projects that aim to enhance customer satisfaction, support digital transformation, and improve quality of life-in line with its vision to establish the UAE as a global leader in public finance and sustainable development.

The Ministry will offer specialists and interested parties a unique opportunity to explore financial technology solutions through its advanced digital transformation initiatives.

Attendees can learn about the Ministry's digital systems, services, and the latest AI-driven initiatives contributing to the growth of the financial sector.

Supporting Sustainable Growth



His Excelleny Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, stated, 'Our participation in GITEX Global 2024 will further strengthen our commitment to achieving comprehensive digital transformation in government financial management-a vital pillar for sustainable economic growth in the UAE. Showcasing our innovative digital projects is not only a celebration of our achievements but also an opportunity to build strategic partnerships with leading organisations and companies in the technology sector.'

Al Khoori added, 'Through this event, the Ministry seeks to share best practices and successful experiences, contributing to our leadership in digital transformation. We believe that investing in modern technologies, including artificial intelligence, enhances quality of life and delivers innovative financial solutions to meet the needs of all customers.”

“We are committed to developing an integrated digital financial system that fosters innovation and creates an attractive investment environment. This aligns with the UAE's aspirations to build a thriving digital economy, in line with We the UAE 2031, UAE Centennial Plan 2071, the UAE Strategy for Government Services, and the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031.

Dialogue Sessions

During the event, the Ministry will host a series of dialogue sessions, showcasing its experience with the Zero Government Bureaucracy program, the

eInvoicing System”

project

in collaboration with the Federal Tax Authority and the 'Ask Mona' initiative, the AI financial data advisor.

The Ministry's participation in GITEX Global 2024 comes in line with its strategy to exchange knowledge and build strategic partnerships within the technology sector, reinforcing its leadership in digital transformation.

GITEX Global 2024, one of the world's largest and most influential technology events held annually in Dubai, features over 6,000 exhibitors and 1,800 speakers from more than 180 countries. The event attracts major technology companies and innovative startups across sectors like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, mobility, and sustainable technology. It includes a wide range of workshops, sessions, and events focused on the latest in tech innovation.