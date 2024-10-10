Hotel Automation System Global Market 2024 To Reach $23.90 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hotel System Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The hotel automation system market has expanded rapidly, with growth from $17.39 billion in 2023 to $18.52 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5%. This increase is attributed to the demand for operational efficiency, rising adoption of cloud-based solutions, a focus on enhancing guest experiences, growing integration of IoT and AI, regulatory compliance, the expansion of online booking platforms, and a shift toward sustainable practices.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Hotel Automation System Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The market will see robust growth, reaching $23.9 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.6%. Factors contributing to growth include digital transformation, contactless technology, predictive analytics, and global hospitality sector expansion. Key trends include AI advancements, IoT integration, robotics in guest services, and blockchain use for transactions.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Hotel Automation System Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver of The Hotel Automation System Market

The swift expansion of the tourism and hospitality sectors is expected to boost the growth of the hotel automation system market in the near future. The tourism and hospitality industry includes businesses and services associated with travel, accommodation, food and beverage, entertainment, and recreation for travelers and guests. The rapid development of these industries is driven by increased disposable income, enabling more individuals to afford travel and leisure activities. Additionally, advancements in international travel and innovations such as online booking platforms, travel apps, and digital marketing have made trip planning and booking more accessible. Hotel automation systems improve the tourism and hospitality sectors by simplifying guest experiences, helping hotels manage costs, uphold operational standards, and ensure guest comfort and safety.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Hotel Automation System Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the hotel automation system market are Oracle Corporation, Infor Hospitality Solutions, Sabre GLBL Inc., Urmet SpA, ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions, Pacific Controls, Agilysys Inc., Guestline Ltd., Maestro PMS, MSI Solutions, Springer-Miller Systems (SMS), protel hotelsoftware GmbH, SkyTouch Technology, Hotelogix Inc., StayNTouch Inc., RMS Cloud, InnQuest Software Corporation, RoomRaccoon Hotel Tech, Rezlynx by Guestline, SuitePad GmbH, Quore Systems LLC, BuildTrack, Frontdesk Anywhere, Clock Software Ltd., Hotello by Mingus Software Inc., StayFlexi Inc., Fastnet IoT, AutoClerk Inc., RoomKeyPMS

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Hotel Automation System Market Size?

Leading companies in the hotel automation system market are leveraging data analytics for personalized solutions, such as hotel upselling software, to enrich guest experiences and drive revenue through targeted upsell opportunities. These advanced software solutions streamline operations, enhance service offerings, and allow hotels to stand out in a competitive hospitality landscape.

How Is The Global Hotel Automation System Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Software, Hardware

2) By Deployment Type: Cloud Based, On Premises

3) By Application: Independent Hotel, Chain Hotel

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Hotel Automation System Market

North America was the largest region in the hotel automation system market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hotel automation system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hotel Automation System Market Definition

Hotel automation systems are integrated technological solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and guest experience in hotels. By streamlining operations through centralized management and improving security with advanced access controls, these systems elevate the overall guest experience through smart devices. The adoption of hotel automation technology not only reduces costs but also represents a valuable investment for modern hospitality businesses seeking to stay competitive.

Hotel Automation System Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

. Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

. Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

. Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

. Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

. Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hotel automation system market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Hotel Automation System Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hotel automation system market size, drivers and trends, hotel automation system market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Laboratory Automation Systems Market 2024

report/laboratory-automation-systems-global-market-report

Global Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2024

report/laboratory-automation-systems-market

Integrated Marine Automation System Global Market Report 2024

report/integrated-marine-automation-system-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.