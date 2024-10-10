ASCENDING Magazine Takes Flight: New Print Publication Guides Professional Women To Soar In Life And Career

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Raleigh, NC – October 8, 2024 – ASCENDING Magazine , a fresh and innovative voice in self-empowerment, personal growth, and career advancement, today announced the launch of its inaugural Fall/Winter 2024 print edition , making a bold entrance into the publishing world and challenging the norms of an increasingly digital landscape.

ASCENDING Magazine emerges, a defiant and elegant print publication dedicated to amplifying the voices of ambitious, driven women seeking to improve their lives and careers. The mission of ASCENDING is to lift, guide, and inspire women across the full spectrum of their professional careers.

Angela Connor, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of ASCENDING Magazine, shared her vision behind this launch: "I wanted to create a safe and powerful space for women where no topic is off-limits, and they can explore themselves holistically," says Connor. This Magazine empowers them to discover diverse perspectives and stories that truly resonate, free from the echo chamber and beyond the algorithm."

ASCENDING Magazine offers a sanctuary of focus, depth, and connection. It's a place to slow down, connect, and delve deeper into the issues that shape women's lives. At its core, ASCENDING is a platform for meaningful conversations, shared experiences, and lasting impact. "The overwhelming enthusiasm for this project confirms a strong desire for a print magazine catering to professional women's needs and interests," adds Connor.

With thought-provoking essays, inspiring stories, expert advice, and captivating interviews, each issue is carefully curated to provide a rich and diverse reading experience, offering a respite from the constant stream of online information. Features such as Hot Topics, Hot Takes, and Too Taboo, an anonymously written feature on a toxic work environment from the perspective of a CMO, are just two of many staples of the Magazine, which will return in each quarterly issue.

ASCENDING Magazine is a must-read for ambitious women - a movement inspiring them to live with purpose and passion. It is now available as a single issue or annual subscription at ascendingmagazine and can also be purchased as a gift at .

The inaugural print edition of ASCENDING Magazine promises to be a collector's item. It features a call to action for professional women to rise above challenges, redefine success on their own terms, and lead with authenticity and intention.



ABOUT ASCENDING MAGAZINE

ASCENDING Magazine ( ) is a new publication dedicated to lifting, guiding, and inspiring women throughout their professional journeys. With a focus on navigating critical moments and embracing continuous growth, ASCENDING provides a platform for women to connect, learn, and thrive. The Magazine offers insightful articles, personal stories, and expert advice on topics relevant to women at all career stages, including:

Leadership development: Cultivating essential skills and strategies for success.

Career transitions: Navigating changes and making informed decisions.

Work-life balance: Strategies for integrating personal and professional life.

Mentorship and networking: Building solid connections and finding support.

Personal growth: Developing resilience, confidence, and self-awareness.

Created by veteran journalist and award-winning communications strategist Angela Connor, and published by Angela Connor Communications, ASCENDING Magazine empowers women to reach their full potential and create meaningful impact in their careers and beyond. Founding members of ASCENDING Magazine include Melissa Sargeant, Kristen Hess, FAIA, Nicole Lindley, Michelle Birch, Tamar Gibbs-Franklin and Nikki Bunn.

ABOUT ANGELA CONNOR

Angela Connor is a powerful storyteller, savvy communications strategist and experienced transformational leader who inspires confidence and creativity. A veteran journalist and award-winning digital media and internal communications pro and author, she's worked in newsrooms across the country and led global media teams at PR and marketing firms, including one she founded back in 2018.

She is currently Senior Director of Internal Communications and Storytelling at Bandwidth, where she executes a forward-thinking internal communications strategy that supports the company's business objectives, fosters employee engagement and enhances overall company culture.

Angela serves on the National Advisory Board of Elon University's School of Communications and recently finished a three-year tenure on the Board of Directors for the Raleigh Chamber. She's the mom of two young adults whom she deems“phenomenal women” and lives to make an impact on everyone she meets. A dedicated mentor to many, Angela is a consummate networker and a relentless advocate for women.

Angela Connor

ASCENDING Magazine

