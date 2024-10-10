(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bringing Professional Techniques and Fresh Perspectives to Home Kitchens Everywhere

Through this program, OXO partners with renowned chefs to make cutting-edge techniques and inspiring recipes more accessible to at-home chefs, offering tips that enhance everyday cooking and make creative use of pantry staples, using OXO's most innovative tools. This year's lineup features three James Beard award-winning chefs, all united by a shared mission of bringing an elevated, yet accessible, culinary experience to your kitchen.

The OXO Chefs in Residence program continues its tradition of celebrating culinary expertise with a fresh, dynamic approach. This year's content series, "Fresh Take with OXO Chefs in Residence" addresses common consumer challenges such as convenience, budget-friendly cooking, exploring global flavors, gaining confidence in the kitchen, and minimizing food waste. Chefs Dan, Marcus and Bricia share recipes that streamline meal prep, fuse global flavors, and inspire culinary creativity with their favorite award-winning OXO tools.

"The OXO Chefs in Residence program is all about celebrating innovation in the kitchen," said Chef Marcus Samuelsson. "I'm excited to share my recipes and techniques, and to show how OXO's award-winning products can make cooking simple and enjoyable."

The content series highlights the individuality and unique specialties of each chef. Look forward to recipes featuring Dan's Barista-Style Drinks like his signature Coffee Marula-tini, Bricia's iconic Tinga Tostadas or Marcus's "Nextovers" concept, including Fried Chicken with Avocado Dip and Hot Honey, creatively utilizing leftover ingredients reimagined and pantry staples.

"My goal is to highlight the rich traditions of Oaxacan cuisine and demonstrate how easily these cultural flavors can be incorporated into everyday meals," said Chef Bricia Lopez. "With OXO's tools, we'll explore how to bring authentic, delicious tastes to kitchens everywhere."

"Participating in the OXO Chefs in Residence program is an incredible opportunity," said Chef Dan Kluger. "OXO's innovation opens up the ability to create delicious, restaurant-quality meals at home."

Meet OXO's New Chefs in Residence



Marcus Samuelsson is the renowned chef behind many restaurants worldwide, including Red Rooster in Harlem (NYC) and Overtown (Miami), Hav & Mar in Chelsea (NYC), Metropolis at PAC-NYC, Marcus Bar & Grille in Atlanta, and its Live! flagship at American Dream (NJ) and several MARCUS locations, including the Bahamas, Montreal, and most recently, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Samuelsson was the youngest to ever receive a three-star review from The New York Times. He has won eight James Beard Foundation Awards and recently won a 2023 Emmy Award for the Short Form Program "My Mark." Additionally, Marcus has won numerous competition shows, including Top Chef Masters and Chopped All-Stars, and appears regularly on those franchises as a Judge. He also recently appeared as an Iron Chef on Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Samuelsson is the author of multiple books including The New York Times bestselling memoir Yes, Chef and The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food.

Bricia Lopez is an esteemed entrepreneur and cultural ambassador. She has become a pivotal figure in the Los Angeles culinary landscape. Through Guelaguetza, her family's James Beard Award-winning restaurant in Koreatown, Bricia and her siblings have propelled Oaxacan cuisine and culture to the forefront of the modern gastronomic scene. Her influence extends beyond the kitchen, with The New Yorker hailing her as the "Queen of Mezcal." In 2019, Bricia contributed to launching Las Vegas' premier mezcal bar, Mama Rabbit, housed within Park MGM. Her passion for Oaxacan cuisine led to the publication of her first cookbook, Oaxaca: Home Cooking from the Heart of Mexico, in 2019. This James Beard-nominated bestseller garnered thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon. Bricia's second cookbook, Asada, was released in spring 2023. Together with her siblings, Bricia has also launched two direct-to-consumer brands, I Love MicheladasTM and GuelaguetzaTM Mole Starters. In 2020, Bricia co-founded RE: Her, a non-profit dedicated to advancing and empowering women restaurateurs. Bricia also shares her culinary insights and love for Oaxacan culture through her newsletter, From Oaxaca, where readers can explore recipes, traditions, and the vibrant life of Oaxaca. Bricia resides in Los Angeles with her son and daughter and frequently travels to Oaxaca to maintain her deep connection with her cultural roots.

Born and raised in NYC, Dan Kluger grew up in a family where cooking always played a major role. He studied Nutrition and Hospitality Management at Syracuse University where he interned at Danny Meyer's Union Square café. After graduation, he worked his way up in the kitchen, eventually becoming the first Chef de Cuisine at Table under Chef Floyd Cardoz. Dan later served as Executive Chef, hired by Tom Colicchio, at The Core Club, transforming the "members only" dining room experience. Dan joined Jean-Georges Vongerichten's team in 2008, helping open restaurants in Arizona, Utah, DC, and New York. As executive chef at ABC Kitchen and ABC Cocina, he won the 2011 James Beard Award for Best New Restaurant, was named a Food & Wine Best New Chef in 2012, and earned a 2014 James Beard nomination for Best Chef NYC. Kluger was most recently nominated as a 2024 James Beard Award semi-finalist for Outstanding Chef. In 2016 Dan opened his first solo venture, Loring Place, fulfilling a lifelong dream and showcasing the skills he had become known for throughout his career. In Fall 2020, he released his debut cookbook Chasing Flavor followed by the launch of the to-go only grandma pizza concept, Washington Squares, in December 2020. He recently launched his third project Greywind in 2023, located in Hudson Yards alongside an adjacent bakery (The Bakery at Greywind) and cocktail bar (Spygold).

Dan's Favorite OXO Tools:

About Chefs in Residence

The OXO Chefs in Residence program offers a captivating culinary experience that celebrates creativity, innovation, and simplicity in the kitchen. Viewers can look forward to engaging content, including behind-the-scenes glimpses into the chefs' routines, and practical tips for enhancing their cooking with OXO's award-winning tools.

About OXO

For over three decades, OXO has been a leader in innovative, award-winning design, known for creating products that enhance everyday life. Since launching the iconic OXO Good Grips Swivel Peeler in 1990, OXO continues to challenge the status quo by anticipating needs and crafting modern, functional tools that solve everyday problems. Today, OXO offers a wide range of products across multiple home categories including cooking, baking, cleaning, storage, organization, coffee, and baby essentials. With over 100 design awards worldwide, OXO's products are proudly displayed in prestigious institutions like the Museum of Modern Art and the Smithsonian Cooper Hewitt National Design Museum. As a proud member of 1% for the Planet, OXO donates 1% of its annual sales to environmental causes. Discover how OXO is making every day better at .

