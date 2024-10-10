Bershan Shaw CEO Of Urawarrior Mental Wellness App Partners With University Hospital Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- URAWarrior , a leading mental and wellness app, is proud to announce a new partnership with University Hospital Foundation (UHF) to provide hospital workers with essential mental health support. The initiative will officially kick off on October 10, 2024, coinciding with World Mental Health Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues worldwide.Healthcare workers have been on the front lines, facing immense challenges and emotional strain, taking care of others and not taking care of themselves. URAWarrior aims to offer them accessible tools for mental resilience and well-being through its innovative platform.This partnership will provide hospital staff with complimentary access to the app, that include free coaching and tools designed to address the unique mental health needs of healthcare professionals.What sets URAWARRIOR apart is that it's a safe and inclusive mental wellness app where you are never alone. To join, users must pledge to uphold the community's values, creating a protected and supportive environment. Through our AI-driven coaches and live, in-person or online coaches, URAWARRIOR offers continuous engagement and connection with users.Our unique“Right There” services ensure expert coaches are available both online and offline, providing constant support throughout each individual's wellness journey. The app offers daily progress tracking and personalized follow-ups, helping monitor and nurture every user's growth and healing.Key Features of URAWARRIOR include:Peer-to-Peer SupportLive Daily Coaching SessionsDaily ChallengesDaily Motivational Affirmations and QuotesThe app is built on the URAWARRIOR methodology, focusing on personal development, self-improvement, motivation, and support. It's backed by science and designed to enhance mental well-being by stimulating the brain's“happiness hormones”-dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, and endorphins.URAWarrior CEO Bershan Shaw, is a two-time, stage four breast cancer survivor, given three months to live and she knows firsthand the importance of mental strength during and after a health crisis. Bershan's personal journey underscores the value of supporting both physical and mental health. When doctors told her she had three months to live, she didn't feel that she had any place to turn or anyone to talk to.That's why she birthed this app so it can be a safe place to share, vent or get support so no one is alone.“We are thrilled to collaborate with University Hospital Foundation,” said Bershan Shaw.“This partnership allows us to bring our platform to the healthcare heroes who have given so much of themselves, ensuring they have the support they need to navigate the mental health challenges of their profession.”Renowned therapist Dr. Kevin Washington, PhD, supports the app, stating:"It's a user-friendly social media platform that bridges the gap between online engagement and real-life support."“Healthcare workers around the world, including at University Hospital, often work in high-pressure environments that can cause fatigue, burnout, and impact mental wellness,” said Jessica Backofen, Chief Development Officer at University Hospital.“We are grateful to Bershan and the URAWarrior team for their commitment to supporting our staff by providing this resource that can help our employees prioritize their mental health.”The launch event on October 10th, 1pm - 2pm est is a virtual webinar and will feature discussions on mental health in the healthcare sector, highlighting the importance of well-being for hospital staff. Representatives from URAWarrior and University Hospital, will speak about the significance of the initiative.About URAWarrior:URAWarrior is a mental health app focused on providing users with tools for emotional resilience, stress management, and mental wellness. The app's holistic approach combines cognitive behavioral therapy techniques, mindfulness, and peer support, making it an essential resource for anyone seeking mental health assistance.About University Hospital and the University Hospital Foundation:University Hospital (UH) is New Jersey's only public academic medical center and the principal teaching hospital for all Newark-based medical education, including Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. Founded in 1882, today UH serves as both an anchor institution and a safety-net hospital for the City of Newark and its surrounding communities. University Hospital Foundation is the fundraising arm of the Hospital, established for the sole purpose of accelerating UH's mission of improving healthcare, education, and wellness for our communities.

