VANCORD TAKES A GIANT STEP IN CLOUD-FIRST STRATEGY WITH MICROSOFT SOLUTION PARTNERS AZURE INFRASTRUCTURE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILFORD, Conn., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vancord , a celebrated Managed Security in data security and infrastructure, has today, announced their newly achieved designation as an Azure Solutions partner of Microsoft . The elevated status is a logical next step for Vancord, who continue to integrate a cloud-first enterprise strategy across all of their solutions. The company's mission statement that promises to empower innovation through secure solutions that protect and support their clients' future is now further fortified through said partnership with Microsoft Azure.

Says Daniel Kaupp , Vancord's V.P. of Professional Services, "We're excited about the future. There are moments that define an evolving business, that serve to solidify strategy, this is one of them."

The news of the Azure partnership comes on the heels of a series of prestigious wins for Vancord this year: Back in February, CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , added the company to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category for 2024. The MSP 500 list is put together by CRN and serves as a "comprehensive guide to identifying and recognizing the top Managed Service Providers in North America that are driving growth and innovation in the industry."

In January 2024, Vancord was also ranked Winner of Channel Futures MSP 501, an award that recognizes the top managed service providers who stand out from the competition via technical talent, growth-oriented business models, and strategic partnerships with tech suppliers.

"Vancord continues to seek out innovative ways to deliver greater value to our clients, and achieving this Azure Solutions partnership is a pivotal step in that direction," says Michael Grande , Vancord's President & CEO. "This partnership enables us to align more closely with industry-leading technologies provided by Microsoft, enhancing our capabilities significantly."

Vancord, an IT and Cybersecurity technology company, offers infrastructure and data security needs, empowering its clients to build and protect their futures. With a team of experts backed by cutting-edge technologies, we provide top tier managed IT, security management, continuous monitoring, threat intelligence, and incident response.

