Over One Million Civilians Evacuated From Ukraine-Controlled Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, approximately 1.161 million civilians have been evacuated from the part of Donetsk region still controlled by the Ukrainian authorities, with around 335,000 people remaining.

This update was shared by Dmytro Petlin, Head of Operations and Communications Department at the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, during an briefing, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Throughout the evacuation period from the territory of Donetsk region under the Ukrainian control, about 1.161 million people have been relocated, including 185,500 children and around 46,000 people with disabilities," Petlin said.

He noted that residents of Donetsk have been evacuated through the coordinated efforts of government agencies at all levels, voluntary organizations, volunteers, and some have managed to evacuate independently.

"As of now, approximately 335,000 people remain in the area controlled by the Ukrainian authorities in Donetsk," Petlin stated, adding that evacuations are conducted daily.

Donetsk remains under constant shelling from Russian forces, with civilians frequently killed or injured, and homes, businesses, and critical infrastructure damaged, including energy and gas facilities. The region has the longest active frontline, stretching about 300 kilometers.

In addition, the region has enforced mandatory evacuation of civilians, including the compulsory relocation of children with their families from communities close to the frontlines.