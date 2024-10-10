Sales index of Iranian industrial companies listed on stock market surge 13 percent

(MENAFN) The sales index of Iranian industrial companies listed on the stock market experienced a 13 percent growth in the sixth Iranian calendar month of Shahrivar (August 22-September 21) compared to the same period last year. This increase underscores the continued expansion of Iran's industrial sector, despite broader economic challenges. The latest data highlights the resilience of these companies as they benefit from both domestic and international market opportunities.



According to official figures, the total sales of these industrial firms, excluding petrochemical companies, amounted to USD7.82 billion during Shahrivar. This marks a substantial increase from the USD6.3 billion recorded in the same month of the previous year, demonstrating robust growth across various sectors within the industrial landscape.



This growth in sales reflects the industrial sector’s efforts to maintain steady performance in a fluctuating economic environment. The rise in sales revenue has been driven by a combination of factors, including increased production capacity, higher demand for industrial products, and strategic shifts within the companies themselves.



The expansion of the sales index for these stock market-listed companies is a positive indicator for Iran's broader economic outlook, particularly as the country seeks to strengthen its industrial base and diversify away from its traditional reliance on petrochemicals. As these companies continue to perform well, they are likely to contribute significantly to the nation's overall economic growth.

