Black Scorpion Karate Club Named Club Of The Year At Believe Sports Awards 2024!

(MENAFN- Pressat) We have some incredible news to share! At the Believe Sports Awards 2024, hosted at The Edge in Wigan, Black Scorpion Karate CIC was honoured with the prestigious Club of the Year award! We are absolutely over the moon about this recognition and couldn't be prouder of our amazing community.

This achievement is a true reflection of the dedication, passion, and hard work of everyone involved in the Black Scorpion family-our students, their supportive families, our phenomenal instructors, coaches, and volunteers who are the backbone of our club. You are the heart and soul of everything we do, and this award belongs to each and every one of you. Your contribution to this journey is immeasurable, and for that, we say a huge THANK YOU!

Our Success is a Collective Victory

This award isn't just a shiny trophy-it's a celebration of the everyday victories we witness within our club. We don't need awards to know we're succeeding; we see it in our students' smiles when they master a new technique, the bonds we build within our community, and the passion radiating from every class. But this recognition is certainly the cherry on top!

We also want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our friends and supporters within the wider karate community. Your encouragement and backing have been a cornerstone of our success, and we sincerely appreciate the continued collaboration and camaraderie we share.

Looking Forward to More Growth and Impact

This award marks an important milestone for us. It celebrates the start of our second decade as a club and highlights the beginning of our journey as a Community Interest Company (CIC). We've always aimed to make a positive impact. Now, as Wigan's official Club of the Year, we're more motivated than ever to continue growing, inspiring, and enriching the lives of our students and the broader community.

From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for being part of this incredible journey. Here's to many more years of growth, inspiration, and shared success. Together, we are unstoppable.

Here's to the future of Black Scorpion Karate Club-onward and upward!