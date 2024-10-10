Aicrete Launches Aggsense: Pioneering AI-Powered Sensor For Aggregate Gradations And Moisture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AggSense Hardware

AggSense on AICreteOS

- Quentin Cheng, Lead Computer Vision Engineer at AICrete

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AICrete Corp., the leading innovator in Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions for the concrete and aggregates industries, today announced the release of AggSense, a groundbreaking aggregate analysis sensor. AggSense is designed to revolutionize aggregate characterization, starting with real time particle size distribution and moisture monitoring.

Built on the backbone of AICrete's advanced AI technologies, AggSense transforms aggregate analysis by replacing time-consuming burn and sieve tests with real-time particle size distribution and moisture evaluations anytime anywhere. Beyond existing evaluations, AggSense employs sophisticated AI algorithms to analyze aggregate properties, further ensuring higher quality in building materials and contributing to more durable and sustainable infrastructure.

“AI is giving machines that gut-feeling intuition that was unique to humans. It takes one look at fine and coarse aggregates and knows immediately the moisture and particle size distribution,” said Quentin Cheng, Lead Computer Vision Engineer at AICrete.“This unlocks a whole realm of possibilities. For the past three years, we have worked with concrete and aggregate producers and painstakingly collected the right kind of data to unlock AggSense, the first AI-powered sensor that is an expert on aggregates. Just like humans, its knowledge and capabilities will grow over time as it learns. Moisture and particle size distribution are only the first steps.”

Key Features and Benefits of AggSense are:

●Precision Analytics: Utilizes AI to provide detailed insights into aggregate characteristics.

●Real-Time Data: Offers immediate feedback, allowing for on-the-fly adjustments in aggregate production and usage.

●Hassle-Free Calibration: Features a contactless sensor system that eliminates the need for onsite calibration by the producer. All AI training, enhancements, and updates are managed centrally by AICrete and deployed remotely to ensure sensors maintain the highest level of accuracy and functionality without interrupting daily operations.

●Enhanced Quality Control: Ensures superior quality of materials, leading to improved products and construction outcomes.

●Sustainability: Promotes the use of optimal material quantities, reducing waste and enhancing environmental stewardship.

“AICrete is committed to driving advanced technological innovation in the construction materials industry,” said Parham Aghdasi, Founder and CEO of AICrete.“With AggSense, we are empowering aggregate and concrete producers to achieve unprecedented levels of quality and efficiency. This tool is not just about improving operations-it's also about setting a new standard for modern and sustainable practices across the industry.”

AggSense will be available in early 2025 to concrete and aggregate producers seeking to leverage AI for enhanced operational intelligence. The system seamlessly integrates with AICreteOS, AICrete's AI-powered operating system, providing a robust set of solutions for quality control and decision-making.

For more information about AggSense and other AICrete products, please visit AICrete's website .

About AICrete Corp.

Founded in 2020, AICrete Corp. is a leader in developing AI-driven software and hardware solutions designed to enhance the production and use of concrete and aggregates. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, AICrete's AICreteOS and AggSense, enhances the efficiency, profitability, quality, and environmental footprint of concrete and aggregate production.

Michael Fletcher

AICrete

+1 510-224-5722

