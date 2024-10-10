عربي


Nobel Prize In Literature Awarded To South Korean Author Han Kang 'For Her Intense Poetic Prose'

10/10/2024 8:14:47 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Nobel Prize in literature was awarded Thursday to South Korean author Han Kang for what the Nobel committee called“her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.”

Live Mint

