Nobel Prize In Literature Awarded To South Korean Author Han Kang 'For Her Intense Poetic Prose'
Date
10/10/2024 8:14:47 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Nobel Prize in literature was awarded Thursday to South Korean author Han Kang for what the Nobel committee called“her intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life.”
MENAFN10102024007365015876ID1108766248
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.