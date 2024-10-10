Nye & Company Will Host Two Online Auctions In Three Days Oct. 23-25 Featuring Over 800 Quality Lots

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bloomfield, NJ, USA, October 10, 2024 -- Nye & Company Auctioneers will hold a two-day Chic and Antique Estate Treasures auction on Wednesday and Thursday, October 23rd and 24th, followed by a sale of Property Sold to Benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark on Friday, October 25th, with start times all three days of 10 am Eastern time. In all, over 800 lots will come up for bid.



Both auctions will be online-only, with bidding across multiple platforms. Phone bidding will be available on a limited basis. Featured will be a wide variety of fine and decorative arts ranging from the 18th century up to the modern day, mostly pulled from fine collections and estates out of the tri-state area. There is also a terrific mixture of traditional through the contemporary.



Starting with traditional furniture, there is a nice selection of 18th and 19th century from the Stanley Weiss collection. Collecting for over 30 years, Mr. Weiss developed a keen eye for the early American aesthetic, with an emphasis on the Queen Anne through the Neoclassical periods. His passion for quality craftsmanship and wood are evident in each piece he collected.



Highlights include a terrific Chippendale extension dining table with generous proportions, which is perfect for entertaining a large group of friends. Estimated at $2,000-$4,000, this is a great opportunity to own a piece of 18th century handmade craftsmanship.



There is also a labeled Classical card table by Samuel and Joseph Rawson, Jr. of Providence, Rhode Island. Labeled furniture is extremely rare and sought after. This historically important piece of American furniture is estimated to sell between $1,000-$2,000. The sale also includes additional card, dining and Pembroke tables being sold from the venerable collector.



There is a small but choice selection of contemporary Arts & Crafts or Mission furniture made by L & JG Stickley, which mirror designs by Harvey Ellis and Charles Limbert. The group is well constructed and can fit in a Craftsman designed home or a more modern setting because of the bold rectilinear designs. Bidding for the majority of these pieces starts at under $1,000.



Complementing the Arts & Crafts furniture is a fantastic collection of Dedham pottery from the collection of Dr. Richard M. and Mrs. Susan Pope Hays. Susan had a deep rooted passion for history, craftsmanship, gardening and reading, so it's no wonder she was drawn to the wonderfully whimsical border patterns of Dedham pottery that highlight animals and plants.



Highlights include elephant, tapestry lion, raised cut edge quail, cut edge dolphin, the rare tufted duck, horse chestnut, azalea and so many more. Small groups of the pieces are estimated to sell for between $400-$1,000. Most of the pieces were collected over a 40-year period.



Continuing along the theme of terrific furniture design, the sale includes pieces from the highly collected New Hope, Pennsylvania furniture maker, George Nakashima, one of the 20th century's leading furniture designers and the father of the American Craft movement. His hand selection of wood and use of clean lines translates well with today's modern living.



Highlights include a turned walnut desk with pedestal estimated to sell for between $8,000-$12,000. This piece is signed, dated and bears the client's name on the underside. There is also a walnut center table estimated at $7,000-$10,000. Additional pieces include walnut armchairs and cabinet pulls. The texture, grain and warmth of the wood is mesmerizing.



Real time Internet bidding and absentee bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable, BidSpirit and the Nye & Company Auctioneers website:



Everyone is encouraged to come by the gallery or view the sale online. People can bid in absentia and online. An online preview will be held from October 9th thru October 25th at the bidding sites listed above. For additional images, condition reports or info about an object, folks are invited to visit the Nye & Company website or send an email to ....



For those who would like to inspect the items in person, Nye & Company will hold a public exhibition October 14th -18th from 10am to 4pm Eastern time each day and then again October 21st-24th from 10-4. There will also be extended viewing hours on Monday, October 21st from 5pm-7:30pm, honoring the terrific work of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newark, Inc.



For more information about Nye & Company Auctioneers and the Chic and Antique and Property being sold to benefit Habitat for Humanity, Greater Newark online only auctions on Wednesday through Friday, October 23rd -October 25th, visit

