Rev Publishing Aims To Disrupt A $44 Billion Industry By Putting Power Back Into The Hands Of Writers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A new literary house rewrites the traditional publishing narrative with innovative two-book deals, a 60% share, and intentional, sustainable practices.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rev Publishing , founded by Colombian-American author and editor Jessica Ciencin Henriquez , launches with a bold mission: to empower writers and revolutionize the publishing landscape. Rev offers all signed authors a guaranteed two-book deal, competitive advances, and a 60% profit share, challenging a system that has long treated writers as cogs in the machine-when, in fact, they are the entire machine.“Without writers, this industry wouldn't exist, and Rev is here to remind everyone of that truth,” Henriquez says.

“In a $44 billion industry, it's unacceptable that most authors receive minimal advances, royalties ranging from 7-15%, and are often left with the burden of marketing their own work. The current system leaves them with little time, focus, or financial security to produce their best work. At Rev, we believe authors deserve real ownership of their careers. Our model gives them both freedom and financial control-they're just as invested in their success as we are.”

. A Bold Two-Book Deal that Prioritizes Long-Term Vision .

Rev's two-book deal sets out to encourage artistic innovation.“Like any relationship, when you feel safe, you're willing to push boundaries. I believe security fosters courage,” Henriquez explains.“At Rev, we remove the pressure to churn out content, giving authors the space and time to experiment without being worried about bottom lines. This is our commitment to help elevate the integrity of the creative process.” By prioritizing quality storytelling over quantity, Rev sends a clear message to its writers: we're in this for the long haul.

. Challenging Market Saturation .

In 2023 alone, over 10,000 titles were released by traditional houses and their imprints, leading to what Henriquez describes as an "assembly-line approach to publishing." She continues, "That's not art; that's mass production. Readers are overwhelmed by this kind of saturation, inundated with rushed, formulaic content that doesn't allow for deep engagement."

Henriquez sees this shift as a disservice to readers and writers alike.“For me, reading is sacred. Stories hold the power to transform lives, to reshape the world," she explains. "I'm not interested in fleeting trends or superficial content. What I crave-and what we're committed to publishing-are books that leave a lasting impression, stories I can return to and discover something new each time.”

Rev Publishing's 2025 catalog will feature poetry, memoir, and fiction by debut authors. Though the genres are diverse, they are united by Rev's core ethos: delivering storytelling that is intentional, resonant, and pushes creative boundaries.

. A Full-Service, In-House Approach .

One of Rev's distinguishing features is its full-service, in-house approach. With a global team spanning New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and Bogotá, Rev handles every part of the publishing process in-house-from legal to marketing, editing, design, distribution, and even translation. This approach empowers authors with real-time collaboration. "We have the resources and expertise to ensure that each book receives the attention it deserves,” Henriquez emphasizes.“This allows us to keep our overhead low, our creative control intact, and involve our writers every step of the way."

This holistic approach departs from standard outsourcing, which often dilutes the creative process. By keeping everything in-house, Rev maintains consistency and quality throughout the entire publishing journey, ensuring every book meets the high standards they have set.

. Sustainability and Partnerships with Indie Bookstores .

Rev Publishing is rooted in sustainability, from production to distribution, leaning into meaningful partnerships with independent bookstores.“The current publishing industry no longer aligns with the values I'm building my life on: sustainability, authenticity, and genuine connection. I believe in the power of books, but I can't support the waste, overconsumption, and superficiality we're seeing everywhere,” Henriquez states. Rev aims to bring depth back into the process.“Our goal is to foster a dynamic ecosystem where both the publisher and the bookstore become curators of meaningful work. The ones who stand to benefit most are our readers. At Rev, we're intentionally choosing to do everything differently because we know that the design in place now doesn't work."

Instead of the typical high-return rates that contribute to overproduction and unsold copies ending up in landfills, Rev operates with a 'low-to-no-returns' policy. This minimizes waste, focusing on small-batch hardcovers designed with sustainability in mind, alongside digital and audiobook formats.“We're not just focused on what readers consume, but how they consume it,” Henriquez says.“We believe in a thoughtful approach to publishing that respects both the environment and the communities we serve.”

. Finding the Rebels of Literature .

Rev Publishing departs from the traditional submission process-no query letters, no agents, no sample pages.“We're not gatekeeping. We're partnering. And we're doing so intentionally. Our goal is to elevate writers who challenge norms and take creative risks. We're looking for the rebels,” Henriquez says. In bypassing the typical submission hurdles, such as long agent queries or unsolicited manuscripts, Rev takes a more direct approach to discovering fresh voices.“I think everyone's tired of being sold to all the time,” Henriquez continues.“We don't want writers to feel like they're products that need to be pitched. We care about your voice, not your follower count or personal brand. Our editorial team is always searching for writers who move through the world differently.”

. A Wake-Up Call to Writers .

Rev's mission is deeply personal. Named after Henriquez's son, Noah Rev, which draws from the French word réveil (meaning 'to awaken'), Rev Publishing was created to remind writers of their worth. 'We're here to wake people up to their power,' Henriquez shares. 'It's time to transform a system that has worked for too few, for too long. Rev isn't just here to publish books-we're here to start a revolution where writers lead, and the industry follows."

