(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Dominican Republic has implemented a necessary measure to manage its migrant population. President Abinader's has repatriated nearly 11,000 undocumented individuals in a week.



This action aims to address the growing concerns of Dominican communities about the strain on local resources. Despite criticism from Haiti, the Dominican authorities maintain that these deportations are lawful and essential.



The government emphasizes its right to enforce immigration policies and protect national interests. Officials state that the process adheres to international standards and respects human rights.



The Dominican Republic has long grappled with the influx of migrants from its struggling neighbor. As a more stable and prosperous nation, it has become a magnet for those seeking better opportunities.



However, this situation has placed significant pressure on public services and the job market. Dominican citizens have expressed support for stricter immigration control.







Many feel that the country has been overly generous, often at the expense of its own development. The government's actions reflect a response to these domestic concerns and a desire to maintain social order.



Authorities refute claims of mistreatment, stating that all operations are conducted professionally. They argue that videos circulating online do not represent the overall deportation process.

Dominican Republic's Stance on Migration

The Dominican mission to the OAS has firmly rejected accusations of human rights violations. The country's officials point out the stark contrast between the two nations sharing Hispaniola.



While the Dominican Republic has made significant economic progress, Haiti continues to face severe challenges. This disparity has led to an unsustainable migration situation that requires decisive action.



Dominican leaders stress that their nation cannot be expected to solve Haiti's deep-rooted problems. They argue that international focus should be on aiding Haiti's development rather than criticizing Dominican policies.



The government maintains that its primary responsibility is to its citizens and their well-being. While acknowledging the humanitarian aspects, Dominican authorities emphasize the need for a balanced approach.



They argue that uncontrolled migration poses risks to national security and economic stability. The recent measures, they claim, are a necessary step to ensure the country's continued progress and prosperity.



As the situation unfolds, the Dominican Republic remains committed to its sovereign right to manage its borders. Officials are calling for understanding from the international community.



They highlight the complex challenges faced by a nation dealing with the consequences of its neighbor's ongoing crisis.

