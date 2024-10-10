Novonesis And Benchling Forge Long-Term Partnership To Power R&D Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Following recent combination,

Novonesis adopts Benchling to drive collaboration across 1,500 scientists

SAN FRANCISCO and COPENHAGEN,

Denmark, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Today Benchling

announced that Novonesis , the global biosolutions leader, has chosen Benchling as its digital to power discovery, development, and testing for its R&D operations. Novonesis reaches over four billion people daily in 30 industries, with biosolutions that increase

fuel efficiency, improve crop resilience, and deliver more nutritious infant foods.

Following the recent combination of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen, Benchling is being rolled out to Novonesis' 1,500 scientists, providing a unified platform to manage the new scale, complexity, and speed of enzyme and microbe R&D.



Novonesis is well-positioned to lead the rapidly growing biosolutions market, with a broad biological toolbox combining expertise in enzymes and microbial technologies with ingredient systems for food, nutrition, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture. The merger expanded Novonesis to include 40 R&D centers, 20 production sites, and 10,000 employees worldwide. Establishing a digital data foundation and unified data model with Benchling is key to integrating these teams and accelerating innovation.

"Our R&D goals at Novonesis are more ambitious than ever, and a strong digital strategy is essential for achieving them," said Martin S. Borchert, Sr. Director, Scientific Data Strategy and Systems at Novonesis. "The extension of our partnership with Benchling sets us up to work at speed and scale. We're able to automate key aspects of R&D and create a unified foundation for advanced data tooling. Thanks to AI-ready data and integrated systems, we can apply machine learning techniques to our work today."

Central to this success is a common data model, which is designed to ensure that every data point created during the R&D process - from initial target to launched product - is both findable and accessible. Scientists can easily translate proprietary data into downstream analytics, driving high confidence in decision-making. Data consistency, uniformity, and ease of access in Benchling eliminates bottlenecks and improves organizational data quality. The full platform implementation will impact Novonesis' high-throughput R&D teams and will improve efficiency and faster innovation.

"Novonesis shows how innovation in biology is key to creating the sustainable and safe products we all rely on - from circular plastics and nutritional proteins to dairy alternatives, alongside processes like carbon capture," said Sajith Wickramasekara, CEO and co-founder of Benchling. "We're proud to support their scientists every day, helping them drive smarter, faster, and more connected R&D."

Benchling's adaptable technology also balances enforcing organization-wide FAIR data standards with the flexibility to model diverse use cases across teams. As Novonesis continues to grow and collaborate with internal and external partners, Benchling enables

data and regulatory compliance through its controlled access and audit features.

Novonesis will share more on its digital R&D journey at Benchtalk London, October 23-24, 2024. Register to attend: .

About Benchling

Benchling creates the software that powers the biotechnology industry, serving cutting-edge start-ups and more than half of the top 50 global biopharma companies. Over 200,000 scientists rely on the Benchling R&D Cloud as their central source of truth for scientific data, analysis, and collaboration. With software purpose-built for biology, Benchling is on a mission to unlock the power of biotechnology. To learn more, visit Benchling .

