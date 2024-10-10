Nexdata Unveils One-Stop Data Solutions For Autonomous Driving At Autosens Europe 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexdata, a leading global provider of AI data services is proud to showcase its latest data solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous (AV) at AutoSens Europe 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. AutoSens is the best-in-class event bringing together ADAS and AV specialists to shape the future of vehicle perception.

Founded in 2011, Nexdata stands at the forefront of AI data solutions, specializing in the provision of superior ground truth (GT) training/validation data for AI research & development in autonomous driving. Nexdata provides one-stop data solutions, including multi-sensor data collection, data processing and ground truth data annotation.

Nexdata's multi-sensor data collection services cover a wide array of applications, including roadside data, point clouds, and APA data. The company supports data collection under diverse conditions and weather worldwide. From 3D LiDAR point cloud to 2D bounding box, to sensor fusion labeling, Nexdata excels in providing data annotation services in various sensor data formats and annotation types. With data processing factories

in Indonesia, Vietnam and China, and a workforce of over

20,000

professional

annotators, Nexdata is equipped to handle extensive projects efficiently.

At the heart of Nexdata's offerings is its powerful data annotation platform, designed to produce vast amounts of annotations swiftly while maintaining exceptional quality. The platform integrates speed and quality through advanced fusion annotation technology, effectively handling both dynamic elements (such as vehicles and pedestrians) and static features (like lane markings and road space segmentation). By leveraging multi-sensor fusion technology, Nexdata ensures comprehensive data alignment and fusion across various data types, including LiDAR, mmWave radar, cameras, and aerial imagery.

Key Features of Nexdata's Annotation Platform Include:



Billion-Point Cloud Data Processing Capacity: Capable of managing extensive datasets efficiently.

Mapping Parameter Retrieval: Minimizes bias by retrieving accurate parameters from datasets.

Semi-Automatic Algorithm: Enhances annotation efficiency by 20%.

Fully Automated Data Processing: Offers customizable APIs for streamlined workflows.

Personalized Color Value Settings: Ensures precise and accurate annotation. Efficiency-Boosting Templates: Pre-recognition annotation templates enhance productivity.

Nexdata's one-stop platform covers the entire project lifecycle-from data upload to annotation to QA. It supports 3 methods data uploading: via the customer service platform, a unique API, and external cloud platforms such as Azure and AWS. Clients can track and monitor annotation status in real-time and directly inspect and accept annotated data online.

For more information about Nexdata's data solutions in the ADAS and AV domains, please visit .



About Nexdata

Nexdata provides top-notch training data solutions and serves as your reliable partner. With an extensive array of off-the-shelf datasets and flexible data collection and annotation services, our mission revolves around unleashing AI's full potential and expediting the AI industry's growth.

SOURCE Nexdata

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED