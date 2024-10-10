(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dave Knight Team of Keller Williams Realty today announced the long-anticipated return of five, historic residential properties in South Pasadena after a decades-long dormancy. These historic residential properties were among the hundreds acquired by Caltrans for the now defunct 710 freeway extension .











When escrow closed on September 17, 2024, the five historic properties were transferred to the City of South Pasadena and are now available for prospective buyers to see during Open Houses that are planned in the coming week.

David Way, CEO of The Dave Knight Real Estate Team, states:“We are very excited to be opening the doors again to these time-honored properties in South Pasadena. With these properties now fully-accessible, we have spent the past several days getting them ready for our showcases to prospective buyers. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for buyers to acquire these homes, and help restore and return them to their original glory.”

The five properties now on the market include four single family homes at: 216 Fairview Avenue: a single-story, two-bed/one bath home; 217 Fremont: a single-story, 3-bed/2.25-bath home; 225 Fremont Avenue: a single-story 4-bed/2-bath home; and 1707 Meridian Avenue: a single-story, 2-bed/1 bath home. The fifth property is an extra-large multi-family lot at 726 Meridian Avenue just a few blocks from South Pasadena's main retail area with three bungalows. There are two bungalows that consist of 1-bed/1-bath and one with 2-bed/1-bath. Each of these homes include authentic design elements of a time gone by including: Craftsman, Spanish Revival and Mid-Century Modern styles.

The City of South Pasadena has long been known as one of the safest and most livable cities in Southern California. Open houses will be announced this week by The Dave Knight Real Estate Team representing the City of South Pasadena on all prospective offers.

For more information, please contact: David Way, CEO, The Dave Knight Real Estate Team at: 626-628-1528 or ... . To see these listings, go to: .

