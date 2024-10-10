S64 And Hg Expand Partnership To Launch Flagship Offering For The Australian Wealth Management Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON and SYDNEY, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- S64, the global alternatives fintech and solutions partner to the wealth management industry, and Hg, the leading investor in European and transatlantic software and services businesses, have expanded their partnership with the launch of Hg's flagship Hg Fusion opportunity through an Australian Unit Trust.

In 2023, Hg and S64 announced a partnership to underpin Hg's new private wealth offering, leveraging S64's unrivalled product and capabilities. Hg Fusion is an open-ended and long-term capital investment opportunity that provides non-US individuals with the opportunity to access Hg's funds and co-investments in companies alongside the funds.

Today's announcement expands the partnership by extending the availability of Hg Fusion to the wealth management industry in Australia, including Wealth Advisory Platforms, wholesale and advised retail investors.

S64's Australian Unit Trust Platform empowers financial intermediaries to distribute private markets opportunities to wholesale and advised retail clients through product manufacturing solutions and end-to-end digital lifecycle management.

S64 is the trusted partner to the world's leading GPs, asset managers, and private banks in EMEA and APAC who rely on S64's cutting-edge technology and unrivalled product manufacturing capabilities to unlock access to private markets. As the pioneering manufacturer of retail access solutions such as ELTIFs, AUTs and evergreen semi-liquid funds, feeders and securitised solutions, S64 sits at the forefront of innovation in private markets for private wealth.

Martina Sanow, Partner and Head of Hg Wealth, said: “We are delighted to expand our partnership with S64 and launch Hg Fusion for the wealth management industry in Australia. More private investors are looking to diversify their investment portfolio into high performing and resilient sectors. Meanwhile, the growth of private capital means that high quality software and services businesses are staying private for longer, making it hard for investors to get access these through public markets.”

Tarun Nagpal, Founder & CEO of S64, added: We are delighted to expand our partnership with Hg by unlocking access to Hg Fusion for the Australian wealth management industry. This exciting step is testament to S64's long-standing partnership with Hg and unprecedented demand for private markets opportunities from the Australia's wealth managers and financial intermediaries. S64's Australian Unit Trust Platform is a gateway for the Australian Wealth Management industry to access world-class private markets opportunities, fusing S64's market leading product manufacturing capabilities with our cutting-edge technology innovation.

Matt Stovold, Head of Australia & New Zealand, S64 said :“We are thrilled to launch Hg Fusion on the S64 Australian Unit Trust Platform. For the first time, Hg's world class investment capabilities have been unlocked for advised retail and wholesale investors in Australia.”

About S64

S64 is a leading global alternatives and technology solutions business bridging the opportunity in private markets. It works with the world's first-class asset managers and private banks across private equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure and impact to develop innovative solutions for private banks and wealth managers.

S64's innovative technology platform offers the full lifecycle management of alternative assets - from structuring and distribution to financing, as well as secondary market capabilities meeting complex regulatory and cross border jurisdictional requirements across Europe and Asia.

Its team draws on an award-winning legacy in fund and product solutions, digital innovation and international distribution, having pioneered alternative investment platforms for more than a decade.

As the leading manufacturer of evergreen semi-liquid funds, ELTIFs and feeders, S64 is trusted to deliver products, solutions and market leading technology to the world's leading GPs, asset managers, and private banks.

About Hg

We support the building of sector-leading enterprises that supply businesses with critical software applications or workflow services, delivering a more automated workplace for their customers.

This industry is characterised by digitization trends that are in early stages of adoption and are set to transform the workplace for professionals over decades to come. Our support combines deep end-market knowledge with world class operational resources, together providing compelling support to entrepreneurial leaders looking to scale their business – businesses that are well invested, enduring and serve their customers well.

With a vast European network and strong presence across North America, our 400 employees and $65bn in funds under management support a portfolio of more than 50 businesses, worth over $125 billion aggregate enterprise value, with over 100,000 employees, consistently growing revenues at more than 20% annually. If you'd like to see more, check us out at .

