Mahindra Delivers First Thar ROXX #1 to Aakash Minda, Winner of the Auction with a Bid of ₹1.31 Crore

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 9, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today handed over the first-ever Thar ROXX, VIN 001, to Mr. Aakash Minda, the winner of a highly competitive online auction. The winning bid of ₹1.31 crore was placed, outbidding 20 active bidders in an auction conducted on carandbikefrom 15th to 16th September 2024.



The auction, which saw over 10,980 registrations, concluded with the winning bid of ₹1.31 crore. Mr. Minda chose the colour Nebula Blue from a range of seven striking options. The SUV, delivered in New Delhi by Manjari Upadhye, CMO, Mahindra Automotive, features an exclusive badge signed by Mahindra Group Chairman Mr. Anand Mahindra and a decorative branding plate numbered 001—further solidifying its position as a collector's item.



Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The tremendous interest we witnessed with over 10,000 registrations for the auction speaks volumes about the passion people have for Thar ROXX. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Mr. Aakash Minda for winning the auction and securing the first-ever Thar ROXX. We are especially proud that the proceeds from this auction will support a meaningful cause, amplifying the impact of this incredible milestone.”



Aakash Minda, Executive Director - Minda Corporation Limited, and the winner of the Thar ROXX #1 said, “After securing the first Thar in 2020, owning the first-ever Thar ROXX in 2024 deepens my connection to this iconic SUV legacy. What makes this moment even more special is that this is a humanity driven initiative and proceeds from the event will be donated to a recognised not-for-profit organisation towards social cause. It is an incredible feeling to be part of Mahindra’s remarkable journey, marking another milestone in the evolution of the Thar."



The proceeds from the auction were donated to Naandi Foundation, one of the recognised not-for-profit organizations participating in the initiative. Mahindra matched the winning bid, doubling the contribution and amplifying the impact of this charitable endeavour.



The auction was conducted by Mahindra First Choice Wheels on the carandbikeplatform, with the entire bidding process overseen by Ernst & Young.







