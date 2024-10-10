Tennessee United For Human Rights Calls For Nominations For Human Rights Awards

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





Nashville, Tennessee, 10th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Tennessee United for Human Rights (TNUHR) is calling for the final nominations for the 2024 Human Rights Awards, which will be presented on Human Rights Day, December 10, 2024 , at First Baptist Capitol Hill in Nashville, TN. The deadline for nominations is Sunday, October 13, 2024 , and submissions can be made at tnuhr/nominate .

Each year, the Human Rights Awards recognize individuals and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to the protection and promotion of human rights in Tennessee. The awards highlight those who have shown exceptional leadership in advocating for equality, freedom, and justice.

This year's Human Rights Day will center on the theme: “Human Rights Today: A Recommitment to Equality and Unity.” As part of the global celebration marking the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, this event will emphasize the need to renew our collective commitment to creating a more just and equitable society.

The event, to be held at First Baptist Capitol Hill, will feature speakers, musical performances, and the awards ceremony itself. Human Rights Day provides an opportunity for community members, advocates, and leaders to come together in recognition of the important work being done to secure human rights for all and to encourage ongoing action in the fight for equality.

Don't miss the opportunity to nominate an outstanding human rights advocate! Visit tnuhr/nominate by October 13, 2024, to submit your nominations.

For more information about the event or the nomination process, please contact Tennessee United for Human Rights at

About Tennessee United for Human Rights

Tennessee United for Human Rights is dedicated to raising awareness of human rights issues and promoting education on the 30 articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Through events, workshops, and community initiatives, TNUHR works to foster a culture of peace and respect for human dignity across Tennessee.