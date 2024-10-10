The Center for Health Intelligence: KFSHRC's Arm for Exploring the Future of Healthcare

(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) is a pioneer in adopting advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionize healthcare. Recognizing the global trend towards the 4th industrial revolution in medicine, KFSHRC established the Centre for Healthcare Intelligence (CHI) in 2019. This forward-thinking initiative has fostered an environment for innovation, leading to tangible improvements in patient care, diagnosis, treatment outcomes, and operational efficiency.

CHI has developed a range of AI applications and predictive models. These innovative tools tackle diverse medical challenges. For example, the center's AI can predict complications in bone marrow transplants, helping doctors identify high-risk patients. Additionally, a separate model predicts hospital readmission rates in heart failure patients, allowing for preventative measures and improved care.

As a Platinum Sponsor at the upcoming Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh (Oct 21-23), KFSHRC will unveil the latest advancements in generative AI, fully developed by Saudi specialists. This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's Health Sector Transformation Program, which aims to enhance healthcare quality and efficiency.

The center utilizes AI for medical image analysis, offering crucial insights. One application assesses breast cancer risk over the next five years using CT scans. Another evaluates the progression of pulmonary fibrosis, leading to earlier diagnoses and more informed treatment decisions.

Recognizing the power of generative AI in big data analysis, KFSHRC implemented a system named "JuhAIna" (inspired by the Arabic for "bearer of certain news"). JuhAIna streamlines record review processes in the organ transplant clinic. By automatically summarizing key data from medical records, it facilitates rapid access to vital information and efficient decision-making for healthcare professionals.

KFSHRC's dedication to innovation has garnered well-deserved recognition. For two consecutive years, the institute has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the world's top 250 academic medical centers. Additionally, it has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East (Brand Finance 2024) and included in both Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals and Smart Hospitals for 2025 lists. visit KFSHRC.eduto learn more.





